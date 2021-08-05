Sports Illustrated home
Lights On: How Michigan Fares At Home Under The Lights

It's never easy trying to secure a win at Michigan Stadium when you're the visiting team, particularly under the lights.
The Michigan Wolverines don't have a very long history of playing night games at Michigan Stadium.  In fact, the first night game in Michigan Football history didn't occur until the 2011 season, as Michigan and Notre Dame squared off in an epic battle that came down to the final seconds.  In total, the Wolverines have played in nine home games under the lights since 2011 - putting together an overall record of 7-2.

The 2021 season will provide Michigan faithful with the 10th installment of Michigan Football under the lights, this time against the Washington Huskies - likely a Top-25 team by the time they arrive to Ann Arbor on Sept. 11.  To make things even more interesting, the University of Michigan announced on Wednesday that the night game between Michigan and Washington would also be a 'Maize Out' game - adding to what should already be a raucous atmosphere as fans return to the stadium after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that, we take a look at how the Wolverines have fared in each of their nine games under the lights at Michigan Stadium.

Sept. 10, 2011: Michigan 35, Notre Dame 31

Denard Robinson finds the end zone

Sept. 7, 2013: Michigan 41, Notre Dame 30

Quarterback Devin Gardner scrambles

Oct. 11, 2014: Michigan 18, Penn State 13

Blade Photo

Oct. 7, 2017: Michigan State 14, Michigan 10

Mason Cole battles Michigan State defender 

Nov. 4, 2018: Michigan 33, Minnesota 10

Michigan running back Chris Evans finds the end zone

Oct. 13, 2018: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13

Michigan running back Karan Higdon finds the end zone

Aug. 31, 2019: Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee State 21

Quarterback Shea Patterson scrambles

Oct. 26, 2019: Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14

Quarterback Shea Patterson takes the snap

Nov. 14, 2020: Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11

