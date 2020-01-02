Wolverine Digest
BREAKING: Stephen Spanellis Announces Transfer From Michigan

Brandon Brown

Not long after Michigan fell to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl, senior offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis announced that he will be transferring from Michigan on his Instagram account.

"Don’t look back, it ain’t the past no more," Spanellis wrote "Excited to be starting the new year with my search for a new opportunity at a new institution."

The 6-5, 295-pounder appeared in 36 games, contributing on special teams in all 36 and serving as a reserve offensive lineman in 14. He played very sparingly over the course of the 2019 season and with a year of immediate eligibility left he will look for greener pastures elsewhere. Spanellis' name isn't actually in the transfer portal yet, but it likely will be in the coming days.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan: Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace

The Citrus Bowl didn't reveal to us anything we didn't already know about Michigan football—and that's the problem.

Five Quick Hits: Michigan Simply Cannot Hang With Alabama

Brandon Brown

Michigan kept it close for a half, but Alabama proved to be too much for the Wolverines, beating Michigan 35-16.

Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh On Shea Patterson's Day Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Shea Patterson did not play his best game against the Crimson Tide but you'd never know it listening to Jim Harbaugh.

Reaction & Analysis: Groundhog Day For Michigan Football In Citrus Bowl Loss

MichaelSpath

Nothing was surprising in Michigan's 35-16 loss to Alabama - not the big plays allowed defensively, not the poor QB play, nor the lack of execution at critical moments.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here's what we think will happen for Michigan against Alabama.

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here are several things I see happening when Michigan takes on Alabama.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/31/19

Steve Deace

My analysis/prediction for the Citrus Bowl. Here are the three things Michigan needs to do to pull off its biggest bowl upset win in recent memory.

Listen: Ohio State Folks Still Whining, Michigan/Alabama Predictions

Brandon Brown

Ohio State media members and fans have been whining nonstop. We also make our predictions for the Citrus Bowl.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Recaps Citrus Bowl

Brandon Brown

Alabama defeated Michigan 35-16 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.