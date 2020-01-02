BREAKING: Stephen Spanellis Announces Transfer From Michigan

Not long after Michigan fell to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl, senior offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis announced that he will be transferring from Michigan on his Instagram account.

"Don’t look back, it ain’t the past no more," Spanellis wrote "Excited to be starting the new year with my search for a new opportunity at a new institution."

The 6-5, 295-pounder appeared in 36 games, contributing on special teams in all 36 and serving as a reserve offensive lineman in 14. He played very sparingly over the course of the 2019 season and with a year of immediate eligibility left he will look for greener pastures elsewhere. Spanellis' name isn't actually in the transfer portal yet, but it likely will be in the coming days.