Harbaugh To NFL Rumors Swirling Again

It's like clockwork at this point, the annual 'Jim Harbaugh to the NFL' rumors are back.

At this time last year, Harbaugh seemed all but gone - taking an interview with the Minnesota Vikings on national signing day. Just when it looked like Harbaugh's time at Michigan was coming to an end, things fell through with the Vikings and he returned to Ann Arbor. Upon his return, Harbaugh assured U-M athletic director Warde Manuel that his NFL flirtation was over.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I called Warde (Manuel, the Michigan athletic director) and I asked him if he wanted me to be the head coach. And he said, ‘Yes, 100 percent.’ And I said, OK then. That’s what I want to do.’

“And I told him, ‘Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year. This was a one time thing.”

Just weeks ago, Harbaugh once again reassured Michigan fans that he'd be coaching at Michigan in 2023.

“No man knows the future, but I think that people that think we've done a good job and are pleased with the job that we've done here at Michigan are gonna be very happy to learn that I'll be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023,” Harbaugh said.

Now, just days after losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Harbaugh's name is once again being linked to NFL jobs. While most are at a point where they view these rumors as little more than that - just rumors - there are some notable insiders that are now giving credibility to the smoke.

Of course, Harbaugh could squash all of this banter with a quick statement about his intention to remain with Michigan, but he literally did that weeks ago...and still here we are.

As it stands now, I'll take Harbaugh at his word that he's done with the NFL and that he'll be coaching at Michigan in 2023.