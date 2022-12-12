Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move

Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic probably tops the list.

On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.

If you're looking to land a prospect by winning over the respect and trust of their parents, there aren't many better ways to do that than by helping in the kitchen! In a Twitter post provided by Morgan's Mother, Harbaugh can be seen with his sleeves rolled up, washing dishes after what had to be an amazing meal at the Morgan household.

Semaj Morgan, a three-star wideout from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High school, is currently the No. 8 overall prospect in the state if Michigan according to 247Sports.

The Wolverines have 18 hard-commits in the 2023 class and currently have the No. 3 overall recruiting class ranking in the Big Ten Conference. Here's a full list:

  • Enow Etta, DL: Covenant Christian Academy (Colleyville, TX)
  • Cole Cabana, RB: Dexter (Dexter, MI)
  • Amir Herring, IOL: West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI)
  • Semaj Bridgeman, LB: Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA)
  • Evan Link, OT: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)
  • Deakon Tonielli, TE: Oswego (Oswego, IL)
  • Nathan Efobi, IOL: South Forsyth (Cumming, GA)
  • Semaj Morgan, WR: West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI)
  • Cameron Calhoun, CB: Winton Woods (Cincinnati, OH)
  • Fredrick Moore, WR: Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Saint Louis, MO)
  • Brooks Bahr, DL: Loyola Academy (Wilmette, IL)
  • Zack Marshall, ATH: Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
  • Jason Hewlett, ATH: Chaney (Youngstown, OH)
  • Benjamin Hall, RB: North Cobb (Kennesaw, GA)
  • Aymeric Koumba, EDGE: Pionniers de Touraine (France, FRAN)
  • Breeon Ishmail, LB: Princeton (Cincinnati, OH)
  • Kendrick Bell, ATH: Park Hill (Kansas City, MO)
  • Adam Samaha, K: Huron (Ann Arbor, MI)

