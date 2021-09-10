'An Illuminated Extravaganza': Michigan Planning Special Halftime 9/11 Tribute

The Michigan Marching Band is expected to put on an impressive visual tribute to September 11 during this weekend's game against Washington.

Fans attending this weekends game between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies are in for a special treat, as the University of Michigan band will take the field at halftime for a special September 11 tribute.

In an article published on the University of Michigan website, the halftime show is being billed as an "illuminated extravaganza", with high-powered flashlights, glowing orbs, illuminated umbrellas and more as part of what is expected to be an impressive performance.

Via UMich.com, here's a detailed look at what Michigan fans can expect to see during this weekends halftime performance.

"Pasquale co-designed the program with Richard Frey, associate director of the Michigan Marching Band and Durant Design’s Timothy Durant, whose credits include such live events as the NFL Experience, the 2014 Winter Olympic Games and Paul McCartney’s 2013 tour. Durant Design has done the Grammys, Emmys and Country Music Awards, among many other live shows for broadcast. It also worked with the Michigan Marching Band during the 2014 season, shortly after night games were approved at Michigan Stadium.

"One of many patriotic tributes the Michigan Marching Band has performed over the years, their halftime show on Sept. 7, 2019 during the game against Army Black Knights unveiled a massive American Flag and a full lineup of patriotic music. "For the 2021 performance, each of the 400 marching band members will carry some sort of light, including high-powered flashlights, glowing orbs, illuminated umbrellas and more. Of those, 275 marchers also will spin flags, twirl batons and play instruments. Lasers, ultraviolet light and other effects will also factor into the mix. Some 80 volunteers will be on hand, including other marching band alumni and students from U-M’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance and from Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School Marching Band.

“'We’re telling the story of the strength and resiliency of America—we are much more alike than we are different,' said Pasquale, who was teaching middle school in September 2001 and had close family members and friends who were first responders in New York City on that day.'