Can Michigan's Impressive Streak Continue In Madison?

The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines look to continue their impressive offensive streak this weekend in Madison.

This weekends contest in Madison between the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) presents an intriguing matchup to say the least.

Though the first four weeks of the season, the Badgers defensive front has held opponents to just 23.0 yards rushing per game en route to becoming the nations No. 1 rushing defense. On the opposing side is Michigan, a team with the No. 5 rushing attack and arguably the top running back duo in the nation with Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins.

When the Badgers and the Wolverines meet at Camp Randall on Saturday, something's got to give.

The common belief is that Michigan will need to lean on junior quarterback Cade McNamara and the passing attack this weekend in Madison - particularly with how the rushing attack looked last Saturday against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights may be an improved football team, but the Badgers top-rated rush defense could pose the toughest challenge this Michigan offensive line will face all year.

As the Wolverines prepare for their first road game of the season, Fox College Football shared an incredible stat that should give the Maize and Blue faithful some extra confidence heading into the weekend. When it comes to ball security, nobody in the country has been better than the University of Michigan. In fact, the Wolverines are now the only FBS team with zero turnovers four weeks into the 2021 season.