JJ McCarthy Shares Message With Michigan Fans

On Saturday, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy announced that he has contributed over $30,000 of his own NIL money to various worthy causes - both inside and outside of the state of Michigan.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, McCarthy announced that he would be donating portions of his NIL earnings to various causes via his social media accounts:

"I am excited about the opportunities NIL will afford me and my fellow college athletes," wrote McCarthy. "While it is a new era for college athletes, I can to Michigan to play football and earn a degree from one of the best Universities in the world. Anyone that knows me, and my family, knows how important it is to make an impact on figure generations and to help make this world a better place for them. I now have an even bigger opportunity to do that. I will promise to donate a percentage of everything I earn though NIL to non-profit organizations, such as C. S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor and Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago in my quest to impact the lives of our future generations."

JJ McCarthy warming up vs Illinois Christopher Breiler

With nearly two full seasons under his belt, McCarthy provided an update on Saturday regarding how much money he was able to donate, while also providing an extensive list of recipients along the way.

Interestingly enough, McCarthy has contributed to a number of Children's hospital's in rival territory - including the Hurley's Children Hospital (Michigan State), Penn State Health Children's Hospital, University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Nationwide Children's Hospital (Ohio State). In total, McCarthy has contributed over $30,000 to over 20 different children's hospitals across the country.

Click here for more information on McCarthy's 'JJ For the Kids Foundation' to learn how you can help!