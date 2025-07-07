Ojo, Russell, McDonald commitments mark recruiting shift and the power of rev-share
College revenue sharing began on July 1st, nobody could have foreseen the instant impact it would make on the recruiting side of the house. Teams are now allowed to compensate their athletes directly, and this new ability has thrown a wrench into the world of recruiting. Powerhouse schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia have seen recruits they usually land head to schools that left analysts scratching their heads.
With revenue-sharing dollars, smaller schools and those with less fanfare and national coverage can make significant offers to elite players. Landing one or two top-level talents can make a substantial impact on a smaller school in a less competitive conference. Recently, three top-level athletes in the 2026 class surprised college football by choosing schools that were not even on their final list. Top 10 talent Felix Ojo ended up with Texas Tech, top 100 receiver Xavier McDonald chose Sacramento State, which is an FCS school, and then top 20 wideout Calvin Russell shocked Michigan and went with Syracuse.
Revenue sharing and name, image, and likeness (NIL) had a significant role in all three of these shocking decisions. Sacramento State is flush with NIL dollars and has been very vocal about wanting to land top 100 talent. Ojo's agent shared Texas Tech's contract with Ojo, and it is believed to be the first guaranteed revenue-sharing contract in college. Russell's numbers have not been leaked as of yet, but I think it is safe to say that finances played a role in his last-minute change of heart as well.
The only real takeaway from a tumultuous couple of weeks in college football recruiting is this: times have changed, and the big dogs have some real competition now.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -