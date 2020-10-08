Mike Sainristil Names Michigan's Fastest Wide Receivers

Sophomore wide receiver Mike Sainristil is quick and fast and he knows it. He also knows that several of his fellow wide receivers check the same boxes and one or two might even check them better than he does.

Sainristil was asked who the fastest receivers on the team are and he completely ditched the coach speak. He names the top five fastest guys in his position room and even handed out a gold medal to the speediest pass catcher in a winged helmet.