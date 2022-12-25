WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up

It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:

“I'm excited man. Of course, we've been licking our wounds for 365 days, hearing all the laughing and everything that everybody's been saying. So I definitely think that we've been preparing for it, not only on the field but in the weight room as well. So man, we're very excited.”

And then there was the awkward 'skull session' speech by assistant coach Brian Hartline, where he made up false narratives and aired pretty much every grievance he has when it comes to Michigan. Here's just a taste:

“For 365 days, we’ve heard them talk,” Hartline said. “For 365 days, I’ve watched them attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation. Instead of getting loud and trying to respond on social media, we got quiet.” "What we did in the dark will someday come to light. Today is that light.”

There were definitely some things that came to light that day in Columbus, although probably not quite how Hartline imagined. Instead of the Buckeyes exacting revenge on the Wolverines for what transpired the year before, Michigan once again pummeled Ohio State by a score of 45-23 - the Wolverines first road-win in Ohio since the year 2000.

Tough day to be a Buckeye. Hell, it's been a tough couple of years to be a Buckeye.

As is often the case when these two programs meet, former players tend to make certain bets - most often with the loser being forced to wear the winning teams colors and/or attire. We've seen it over the years with guys like Tom Brady and Chase Winovich being forced to pay up after betting on the Wolverines, only to find themselves wearing scarlet and gray the following week.

That wasn't the case this time, as the shoe was finally on the other foot. This time, it was former Ohio State running back (and 1995 Heisman Trophy winner) Eddie George donning a Maize and Blue jersey, courtesy of former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. While the video was clearly painful for George to make, it's certainly a pleasure for the Wolverine faithful to see him making good on his bet.