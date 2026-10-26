Michigan Wolverines Red Zone Report: Miscues Cost Michigan a Win Against Indiana

Michigan lost 13-6 in a very disappointing effort against the #6 ranked Indiana Hoosiers. Michigan's defense was spectacular, holding the Hoosiers to just 6 points in regulation time. The defense can't win games alone though, and Michigan’s entire offense struggled mightily in this game.

Just how poorly the offense performed in the red zone was quite emblematic of their entire offensive output in this game, as they failed to score a single touchdown despite four red zone trips. Let’s dive into what happened in the red zone and why below.

Red zone trip #1: 4 rushes, 3 passes - Result: Missed field goal

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This red zone trip began with a 1st and 10 at the Indiana 21 yard line. It began with a 2 yard rush by Savion Hiter, was followed up by a 6 yard reception by Hogan Hansen, and then a 1 yard rush by Hiter to make it 4th and 1 at the Indiana 12 yard line. Michigan decided to go for it on 4th and short and Jordan Marshall was able to break a tackle and get the first down due to just sheer will. It was blocked poorly on the front side, but Marshall used his power to surge through Indiana’s defenders for the first down.

After that, Michigan had the ball with a 1st and goal at the 10 yard line. Marshall got another carry, and was dragged down after a 2 yard gain. Then Jalen Hoffman caught a well designed pass that took them down to the one yard line to set up a 3rd and goal from the 1 yard line.

What followed is one of the worst play calls of the game, with Jason Beck attempting a play-action pass that was supposed to go to the Rhino position Manuel Biegel. Biegel was open, but the Indiana defensive line was not fooled at all, and Tommy Carr got dragged down for a 13 yard sack. To make matters worse, the chip shot field goal was missed by Trey Butkowski and Michigan ended up with 0 points on the drive.

Red zone trip #2: 2 rushes, 1 pass - Result: Michigan field goal

The next red zone trip came shortly after due to a Zeke Berry interception where he returned it all the way to the Indiana 12 yard line. From there, Tommy Carr kept the ball but got dragged down in the backfield for a 1 yard loss. Carr kept the ball again on second down and was able to gain 3 yards rushing on that play. On 3rd and 8 from the Indiana 11, Tommy Carr was pressured instantly and he ended up scrambling to try to complete a pass. Unfortunately, the pass was incomplete and Michigan had to settle for another field goal attempt.

Butkowski was able to make this one, but to this point in the game Michigan had two chances inside the Indiana 15 yard line and managed to score just three points out of the two trips.

Red zone trip #3: 4 rushes, 2 passes - Result: Michigan field goal

Michigan’s next red zone trip came with under five minutes remaining in regulation, and the trip began with a 1st and 10 at the Indiana 24 yard line. Savion Hiter got the first carry and he was able to surge forward for a 4 yard gain. He got the carry again on second down and tacked on 3 more yards on that play. Then on 3rd and 3, Carr was able to find JJ Buchanan for a 7 yard completion for a 1st down.

On 1st and goal from the Indiana 10 yard line, Bryson Kuzdzal executed a well timed draw play for a 6 yard carry to get the ball down to the Indiana 4 yard line. From there Marshall got the carry and managed a 1 yard rush to make it 3rd and goal from the 3 yard line. This 3rd down play was another pass attempt where Carr got sacked once again for a 5 yard loss and Michigan had to kick a field goal to tie the game up and send it into overtime.

This drive lacked a lot of creativity and Michigan went run, run, pass and once again failed to punch it in for a touchdown. You’re probably sensing a theme here in this article by now.

Red zone trip #4: 3 rushes, 5 passes - Result: Turnover on downs

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Michigan’s last red zone trip came on their first possession of overtime needing a touchdown and extra point to force a 2nd overtime. Their first play was a side to side run that didn’t work all game long and Savion Hiter was dragged down for a 4 yard loss. On 2nd down, Tommy Carr was able to find Hogan Hansen for a 9 yard completion to make it 3rd and 5 from the IU 20 yard line. Carr’s next pass was incomplete, but Michigan obviously had to go for it on 4th down and Carr was able to roll out and pick up the 1st down with his legs on 4th and 5.

On 1st and 10 from the 14, Michigan called another pass that didn’t fool anybody and Hogan Hansen nearly came down with it for a touchdown but he had one foot out of bounds, and it was an incomplete pass. After that, Carr had a 1 yard carry and threw it out to Marsh for no gain on 3rd and 9 from the 13. That set up the final play of the game where Carr found an open wide receiver in Salesi Moa after scrambling, but Moa was unable to reel it in and it fell incomplete to end the game.

The theme of this game for Michigan’s offense was a horrible red zone performance. It really doesn’t get any worse than it did in this game. Everything failed, both the run game and the pass game once they got down near the goal line. If everything is failing, to me that’s a pretty obvious sign of a lack of a well designed offense. Michigan’s players are not THIS bad, to the point where they can’t score in the red zone against a good defense. They are simply not good in any way, shape, or form on offense and all of it falls on Jason Beck ultimately.

Michigan has already tried to switch quarterbacks and that didn't fix anything, maybe it’s time for Kyle Whittingham to admit that Jason Beck isn’t who he thought he was. It’s clear who the issue is now for Michigan’s offense, and only time will tell if Whittingham will pull the trigger or end up falling on the sword himself.

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