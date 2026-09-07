Michigan Wolverines Red Zone Report: Why Drives Succeeded and How Michigan Should Adjust in Week Two

Michigan's offense managed just one trip into Western Michigan's red zone all game long, and that in it of itself is a huge red flag. Let's break down though what Michigan did in the red zone in this game that they should translate over to more of their offense in general, and also what it means for next week in their showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Michigan Red Zone Breakdown: 7 rushes, 0 passes

Michigan entered the redzone on their first drive with a first and 10 from the 19 yard line. The first play was a simple outside zone to Jordan Marshall that netted four yards. That made it second and six from the 15 yard line. Michigan's next play was an option play where Bryce Underwood kept the ball and ran for another 10 yards to give them a first and goal at the 5 yard line. Two plays, two rushes that gave different looks to the defense and it netted a solid 14 yards to get them down inside the five yard line.

From there, Michigan brought in a jumbo package and tried to run it right at Western Michigan twice over the left side and it netted just four yards between two attempts. Then on third and goal from the one yard line, Michigan tried a naked boot leg with quarterback Bryce Underwood but Western Michigan was prepared for it and they were able to bring him down just short of the end zone.

Michigan made a good call on fourth down though, going with a quarterback dive to finally punch it in on fourth and goal from the one. It wasn't a pretty red zone possession, but Michigan was able to punch it in despite not even attempting a pass.

What Michigan Should Learn From This Redzone Trip

The thing that obviously jumps out is that Michigan didn't even attempt a pass once they entered the red zone. It was ultimately successful because they scored a touchdown, but it also felt like they made it harder on themselves than they needed to but only rushing the ball. With the way Western Michigan was crashing so hard on the run plays, a play-action once they entered the five yard line likely would have been very effective.

To me, this is kind of something I want to see Michigan do throughout their entire offensive game-plan and not just in the red zone. Western Michigan had a clear game plan to try to stuff the run immediately at the snap, that play-action passes should have been open and effective all night long.

Michigan however hardy ran any play-action passes in this game, despite all the evidence pointing to the fact that it would be open. Maybe they were just trying to save that for next week against Oklahoma, but once it entered crunch time in the 4th quarter they really should've used it.

It was ultimately a very ugly night for Michigan's offense, with just the one red zone trip to analyze. I do think there's an obvious solution out there though, with the play-action pass, that Michigan needs to implement and utilize to help give their running game a little more room to breathe. Needless to say, Michigan has a lot to work on one just one short week as they welcome Oklahoma to the Big House next Saturday.

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