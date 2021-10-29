Make Your Pick: Michigan Or Michigan State?

Michigan is considered the favorite, but it's not by much and they're certainly not the consensus pick.

Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite against Michigan State in East Lansing but everyone sees this thing basically as a toss up. Both teams can do some things on offense, while having some weaknesses on defense. Obviously it's a heated rivalry and the Paul Bunyan Trophy is up for grabs. The stakes have literally never been higher in this game, so it's really tough to make a pick.

Chris Breiler

Even though I had my doubts, I was feeling fairly confident that Michigan would go into East Lansing and walk out with the Paul Bunyan trophy. Then I started diving into the numbers and realized that Jim Harbaugh is 0-8 on the road against opponents ranked in the AP Top 15 - Michigan State is No. 8.

I then discovered that Michigan hasn't won a game on the road against an AP Top 15 opponent since 2006, when Lloyd Carr did it against No. 2 Notre Dame.

For Michigan to get a win on Saturday, it will need to accomplish something it hasn't accomplished under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh.

One way or another, the result on Saturday will tell us everything we need to know about the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan 21, Michigan State 17

Brandon Brown

I have gone back and forth in my mind about this game so many times. Neither Michigan nor Michigan State has beaten a really good team. In fact, the Spartans literally haven’t played a team with a .500 or better record yet.

Additionally, both squads definitely have some question marks. For Michigan, it’s the passing game and the cornerbacks. For Michigan State, it’s the secondary and offensive line against Michigan’s dynamic defensive front.

The Wolverines haven’t won on the road against a top-15 team in almost 20 years and Jim Harbaugh is 0-8 in such matchups. On the flip side, Michigan State has lost its last seven games against top 15 teams. Jim Harbaugh is undefeated as a player and a coach in East Lansing. One of those storylines is going to change.

The Spartans don’t seem quite as talented as Michigan on paper, but they’re punching above their weight and winning in impressive fashion. Obviously it’s a huge rivalry, and the Spartans are confident after last year’s win in Ann Arbor. Throw in the fact that this year’s contest is in East Lansing and the confidence goes up even higher. Both teams can run the ball with absolute stud running backs and there’s a lot of speed and talent in both wide receiver rooms. When I look at everything top to bottom, I give Michigan State the edge at quarterback, in the passing game and as the home team. But I don't care. Jim Harbaugh and Michigan need this game in the worst way and I don't think MSU is as good as their record says. Harbaugh CANNOT lose this game and fall to 3-4 against MSU and 0-2 against Mel Tucker. Since it can't happen, I'll say it won't.

Michigan 24, Michigan State 20

Jacob Cohen

Alright, it’s finally here. It feels as though the entire state of Michigan has been looking forward to Oct. 30 for an entire month now. With both the Wolverines and Spartans at 7-0, this game is historic within the rivalry and pivotal within this years’ College Football Playoff picture. All eyes will be on East Lansing tomorrow, starting with College Gameday and continuing with the game’s noon kickoff.

With that all being said, tomorrow’s game seems destined to be a close one. Both teams have talent and experience, and while many of each team’s offensive stars are yet to start in a battle for Paul Bunyan, consistent execution and a lack of major mistakes from both teams so far this season promises a game in which one momentum-grabbing play decides the outcome. To me, Saturday’s winner will be the team who makes that play, and I’m inclined to say that will be the sixth-ranked Wolverines. With the Michigan offense having committed fewer turnovers and the defense having shown a recent propensity for making big-time plays in big-time moments, the Wolverines are well-positioned to force a key mistake while avoiding errors of their own. Saturday’s top-ten matchup will be close, but Michigan is poised to leave Spartan Stadium with a season-defining victory.

Michigan 27, Michigan State 17

Josh Taubman

The common theme for Michigan’s opponents this year: they haven’t been as good as expected. Namely Washington and Wisconsin haven’t proved to be the benchmark wins that people thought. Michigan State on the other hand has surpassed preseason expectations and presents a much bigger challenge than previously thought. Thus, the in-state rivalry is an undefeated, top-ten matchup.

So who comes out victorious?

I say this year, the Paul Bunyan trophy comes back to Ann Arbor. The Spartans have a great running back, but the Wolverines have two. The Spartans have a good defense, Michigan has the number two scoring defense in the country. The teams play similar styles and I just think the Wolverines have a little bit more talent and a slightly better defensive scheme and in a close rivalry game like this that can be played he difference. Michigan escapes East Lansing with a W.

Michigan 24, Michigan State 20