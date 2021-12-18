Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Hilarious Video of Urban Meyer, Shirtless Man Resurfaces

    When it rains it pours, and it's certainly pouring for former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer at the moment.
    Author:

    Needless to say, it's been a pretty rough stretch for former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. After experiencing tremendous success at the colligate level, Meyer tried his hand at the NFL - and failed in spectacular fashion. 

    Following a brutal 2-9 start that included several off-field scandals, the Jacksonville Jaguars severed ties with Meyer before he even reached a full year with the organization. 

    As is often the case, news of Meyer's firing set the social media world ablaze when reports dropped late Thursday evening.

    While there were a few voices of support, the vast majority of the sports world seemed to rejoice in Meyer's failures - referencing the many instances of iffy conduct from Meyer's past as the primary reason. Among the several sketchy instances referenced was a gem from 2020 during Meyer's time as a college football analyst. During an interview with the Big Ten Network, a shirtless man walked into Meyer's room - reportedly on a boat - and proceeded to stand perfectly within view of the mirror.

    Read More

    A clearly uncomfortable Meyer attempted - and hilariously failed - to get the man to exit.

    Greasy? Yes. Hilarious? Absolutely? On par for Urban Meyer? You betcha. 

    jim-harbaugh-urban-meyer-comments-controversyjpg
    Football

    Hilarious Video of Urban Meyer, Shirtless Man Resurfaces

    1 minute ago
    aidan hutchinson
    Football

    Aidan Hutchinson: "Let's Go, Bitch"

    13 hours ago
    christopher hinton
    Football

    Georgia Native Christopher Hinton Has No Friends From The Peach State This Month

    19 hours ago
    desmond howard
    Football

    Desmond Howard Skewers Urban Meyer

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17304742
    Football

    McNamara Inks NIL Deal with Biggest Name in Football

    Dec 16, 2021
    keon sabb jim harbaugh podcast
    Recruiting

    National Signing Day, Fan-Led Discussion, Michigan Football

    Dec 16, 2021
    derrick moore
    Recruiting

    Michigan Lands Defensive Lineman With Position Versatility

    Dec 15, 2021
    darrius clemons
    Football

    Michigan Gets Commitment From Big Time WR

    Dec 15, 2021