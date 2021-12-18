Hilarious Video of Urban Meyer, Shirtless Man Resurfaces

When it rains it pours, and it's certainly pouring for former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer at the moment.

Needless to say, it's been a pretty rough stretch for former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. After experiencing tremendous success at the colligate level, Meyer tried his hand at the NFL - and failed in spectacular fashion.

Following a brutal 2-9 start that included several off-field scandals, the Jacksonville Jaguars severed ties with Meyer before he even reached a full year with the organization.

As is often the case, news of Meyer's firing set the social media world ablaze when reports dropped late Thursday evening.

While there were a few voices of support, the vast majority of the sports world seemed to rejoice in Meyer's failures - referencing the many instances of iffy conduct from Meyer's past as the primary reason. Among the several sketchy instances referenced was a gem from 2020 during Meyer's time as a college football analyst. During an interview with the Big Ten Network, a shirtless man walked into Meyer's room - reportedly on a boat - and proceeded to stand perfectly within view of the mirror.

A clearly uncomfortable Meyer attempted - and hilariously failed - to get the man to exit.

Greasy? Yes. Hilarious? Absolutely? On par for Urban Meyer? You betcha.