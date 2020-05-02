WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan’s Loyalty A Big Factor For 2022’s No. 1 Offensive Tackle Tyler Booker

Eric Rutter

A little over a year ago, Michigan became the third program to offer now-Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy lineman Tyler Booker, and that early interest has gone a long way in building a bond between Booker and U-M.

“It was honestly a surreal experience,” Booker told Wolverine Digest. “I had two smaller offers before… My second offer was to the University of Virginia, then I had a really good season. I played a lot of downs as a freshman. During the offseason when I got the Michigan offer, then I was like okay, I’m really going to get noticed, and that’s when I started to blow up.”

Since that time, Booker has risen to the position of No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.com, and Booker continues to be a top target for the Wolverines. Now, Booker says that U-M’s early offer was quite impactful to the four-star recruit.

“It helps a lot because I am really big on loyalty,” Booker said. “Me as an athlete, I have always had the mindset that I’m the best in the country. You have to have that mindset to actually be the best in the country. When Michigan offered me, I was like, my hard work is starting to pay off.”

Though Booker plays at IMG, he began his career in Connecticut and sees himself following in the footsteps of his contemporaries.

“I’m from Connecticut, and I looked up to Tarik Black,” Booker said. “He was there as well, and I always liked them because of that. He said he liked it.”

With Michigan landing Black from Cheshire Academy, Booker took notice that U-M pursued top flight prospects regardless of where they originate from. Since he has aspirations to compete at the highest level, this is another feather in Michigan’s cap.

“Something that appeals to me about Michigan is how they pull kids from all over the country,” Booker said. “I want to play with the best kids, the best of the best. Obviously Michigan pulls kids from all over the country, but Michigan gets premiere talent. Also, they get a lot of diamonds in the rough, so being able to play with the best kids in the country if very appealing to me.”

Before the coronavirus quarantine put the kibosh on recruiting visits, Booker was set to take a trip to Ann Arbor to check out the Wolverines’ spring game among a handful of stops.

“It really interrupted a lot of visits that I wanted to go on,” Booker said. “Before quarantine I planned on visiting Penn State. I was going to go to Michigan for the spring game. I was probably going to try and visit Michigan State and LSU probably.”

Moving forward, Booker is hoping to make up those visits in the summer if possible, but he will be working with his team starting in July, so time is limited to fit the trips in. If he cannot make it during the summer, Booker is targeting the winter for each of those stops and would like to add Florida State to that group as well.

“Most schools are looking at me as the offensive lineman, but a lot of schools I’m really interested in are looking at me as a defensive lineman,” Booker said. “Me personally, I don’t have a preference where I play at the next level. I just want to go somewhere I can play the most and have the most impact the earliest.”

Ranked as the No. 13 player in the country, Booker is going to transition back to the defensive side of the ball for the 2020 season. This move has sparked a new goal for the standout prospect— to become the first lineman to be ranked No. 1 nationally as both an offensive and defensive tackle.

In an effort for that goal to come to fruition, Booker is working hard on his cardio and is anxious to get back to work with his teammates.

Michigan is setting its sights on the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 class, but Tyler Booker is aiming to reach that rank on both sides of the football. Will Michigan’s success at IMG in recent years help here? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Football Snapshot: Josh Ross

Joshua Ross is ready to return to the field in a big way in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Alumni Spotlight: Andrew Ebbett

Former Michigan hockey captain Andrew Ebbett joined us to talk about his U-M career, playing in the NHL and winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Makes Top Group For Trio Of 2021 Prospects

A trio of talented recruits tabbed Michigan as one of their top schools on Friday. See which 2021 lineman, linebacker and defensive back hold U-M in high esteem.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Courting 2022’s Top-Ranked Athlete Keon Sabb

The Wolverines offered the No. 1 athlete in the 2022 class in America on Thursday, and he would like to visit Michigan as soon as he can.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 2 — Giles Jackson

Giles Jackson feels like the biggest candidate for breaking out on the offensive side of the ball.

Brandon Brown

Potential First-Round Picks Michigan Could Face Next Season

The Big Ten always produces a lot of talent and will again next year.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/01/20

The final dose of NFL Draft truth serum confirms both how far Jim Harbaugh has brought us from where we were, but also why he's failed to get us where we hoped we would go.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/30/20

Our next dose of NFL Draft truth serum suggested Michigan is doing less with more, with half their starters immediately drafted into the pros off teams that lost a combined 7 games.

Steve Deace

by

Boris Badenov

Josh Gattis Pitches Michigan

Michigan's offensive coordinator fired off three solid tweets over the last couple of days.

Brandon Brown

by

LoserProgram

It's All Up To Nico Collins Now

After classmates Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black officially depart, the legacy of the 2017 receiver haul rests with senior Nico Collins.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy