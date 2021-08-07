Sports Illustrated home
Mike Macdonald Dishes On New Staff, Synergy Within Group

New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is heading up a unit that pretty much all came together at the same time.
Author:
Publish date:

Mike Macdonald is just 34 years old and has never coordinated a defense before. Yet somehow, he seems as prepared as possible for the start of the season and to put an effective defense on the field. In the video above, he cites the type of people that make up his defensive staff and the overall approach they each have as reasons why there has been such a smooth transition so far.

