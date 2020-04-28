Multi-Position Flexibility Key For Khaleke Hudson To Make Washington Redskins

After a strong presence all over the Michigan defense during his four years as a Wolverine, Khaleke Hudson entered the NFL when the Washington Redskins selected him in the 5 round with pick No. 162 overall.

Though listed as a linebacker at the NFL Combine, the 5-11, 224 pounder was used as a viper, covered receivers in the slot and dropped back as a safety on occasion as well. The Redskins met with Hudson at a postseason all-star game and again at the Combine, taking note of his potential in several different roles. That adaptability compelled to new head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington front office, though it is common knowledge that not all Day 3 selections work out.

But unlike many late-round picks, Hudson has shown the skill and athleticism to contribute in several areas. Wolverine Digest caught up with Chris Russell of Redskins Report to break down how Hudson fits on the Redskins’ squad.

“I think he has a pretty decent chance to stick and here’s why: The Redskins are working less from the 3-4 into the 4-3, so you have less linebacker positions, but again I stress the versatility in what they’re looking for as number one,” Russell said.

Through that versatility, Hudson was able to create mismatches on defense and presented a variety of different looks for Big Ten quarterbacks to dissect. As a result, Hudson produced 225 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14 pass deflections, 10 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery at Michigan.

Another asset to Hudson’s quest to making Washington’s team is the competition that he will have to face during training camp. While the Redskins have quite a few notable and experienced names on the roster, each player comes with a few question marks as well, which could open the door for Hudson to seize a spot on the team.

“Two, you have questions about the guys they were inheriting,” Russell said. “You have guys like Rueben Foster, who is coming off of a really, really, really difficult knee injury. Nobody knows if he’s ever going to be able to come back. And if he was able to come back, what kind of player is he going to be? You have a couple Alabama guys, a couple young guys like Cole Holcomb. They resigned Thomas Davis, who everybody probably remembers from the Carolina Panthers. He was with the LA Chargers last year Again, a guy who is what, 36, 37 and has had three ACL surgeries in his career.”

At Michigan, Hudson set a school record with eight tackles for loss in a single game, tying an NCAA record in the process, so he is no stranger to securing the front seven. He also logged a notable performance at the Combine, running a 4.56-second 40-yard dash, 30 reps on the bench press, a 33” vertical jump and a 120” broad jump.

“If looking at the linebacker group, I think [Hudson’s] got a better shot to stay there than if you are looking at him as just a pure safety,” Russell said. “But I wouldn’t rule him out even in the safety room because he’s versatile and he can do that, and I really think the key will be the special teams. That is how fifth, sixth and seventh rounders stick. If you can’t play special teams and you are drafted in that area, if you can’t play special teams then you aren’t going to be on the roster in the NFL.”

In the NFL, teams can only have 46 active players on game day, so each player needs to bring a few different skills to the table, and Hudson is quick, strong for his size and agile enough to contribute a diverse athletic profile, one that can help create an edge on special teams as well. This combination will be pivotal in determining Hudson’s impact in Washington.

“In terms of the versatility, the leadership, the character…you can’t have enough of those guys in the NFL,” Russell said. “Redskins fans might not know his name or know anything other than its just some versatile guy who I’ve never heard of from Michigan, but let me tell you this: in the preseason if he flies off the edge and he sacks the quarterback three or four times, there will be a big, big fan club of Khaleke Hudson from Michigan.”

A strong start in the preseason could help generate a bit of momentum for Hudson heading into his rookie campaign in Washington.

Travel three seasons down the road. How has Khaleke Hudson’s career worked out so far? Is he still a member of the Redskins? Has Hudson established himself as an every-down starter in the league? Let us know!