NFL Combine Recap

Michigan sent 11 players to the NFL Combine, good for a second-most tie with Ohio State and behind LSU, who had 16 participants in attendance. A few players sat out entirely, a few were a little choosy when it came to which events they'd participate in and a couple looked like workout warriors. Here's a look at how the former Wolverines did in Indy.

Ben Bredeson

Height: 6-5

Weight: 315

Hand: 10 1/8

Arms: 31 1/8

Recap: Bredeson was dealing with a hamstring injury and did not participate in any of the workouts.

Lavert Hill

Height: 5-10

Weight: 190

Hand: 9 1/8

Arms: 30 7/8

Recap: Hill opted to only participate in the bench press and he recorded a very impressive 21 reps for a 190-pound cornerback. Hill's 21 reps was good for second most among all cornerbacks.

Khaleke Hudson

Height: 5-11

Weight: 224

Hand: 10

Arms: 29 3/8

Recap: Hudson was one of the event's big winners. He paced the entire group of linebackers with 30 reps in the bench press and ran a very impressive 4.57 in the 40-yard dash. For someone who was viewed as a bulky and slightly undersized linebacker, Hudson acquitted himself very well athletically and certainly seems fast enough to do several things at the next level.

Sean McKeon

Height: 6-5

Weight: 242

Hand: 9 1/8

Arms: 33 1/2

Recap: McKeon chose to only participate in the bench press and he put it up 18 times, which was down the list a bit for the position. Cincinnati's Josiah Deguara, who weighed in at 242 pounds like McKeon did, recorded 25 reps in the bench press for reference.

Josh Metellus

Height: 5-11

Weight: 209

Hand: 10 1/4

Arms: 32 1/4

Recap: Metellus acquitted himself very well, especially in the 40-yard dash where he ripped off a 4.55. You'll be able to find some examples of receivers getting behind Metellus on his film, but that time proves he can run. Alabama's Xavier McKinney, widely considered the No. 1 safety in the draft, ran a 4.63 for reference. Metellus also benched 225 pounds 20 times and recorded a 36.5-inch vertical jump.

Michael Onwenu

Height: 6-3

Weight: 344

Hand: 10 1/2

Arms: 34 3/8

Recap: Big Mike only did the bench press while in Indy, and recorded 26 reps. For someone who tips the scales at 344 pounds, the bench press number isn't overly impressive. Six other participants also put up 225 pounds 26 times, and 11 other offensive linemen had a better total. Fresno State's Netane Muti, who tips the scales at 315 pounds, threw it up an insane 44 times for reference.

Shea Patterson

Height: 6-0 7/8

Weight: 212

Hand: 9 3/8

Arms: 30 1/2

Recap: With a 4.71 in the 40-yard dash, Patterson ran pretty well for the quarterback group. Only Cole McDonald of Hawaii (4.58), Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma (4.59), Justin Herbert of Oregon (4.68), Steven Montez of Colorado (4.68) and Kelly Bryant of Missouri (4.69) ran faster than Patterson. Michigan's former quarterback opted not to throw while in Indy, but did a pretty good job as a physical tester.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Height: 6-2

Weight: 212

Hand: 10 1/8

Arms: 33 1/2

Recap: Per the NFL's official Twitter account, Peoples-Jones was one of three receivers who stood out among the participants at the position. Alabama's Henry Ruggs ran the fastest 40 of the event with a 4.27 and Notre Dame's Chase Claypool was one of the freakiest participants in attendance because of his explosive numbers at 6-4, 238 pounds.

Peoples-Jones ran a 4.48, which is a very good time for a long strider at 6-2, 212 pounds, but he stole the show with his 44.5-inch vertical. The mark is the second-highest recorded vertical leap in combine history.

Cesar Ruiz

Height: 6-3

Weight: 307

Hand: 11

Arms: 33 1/8

Recap: Ruiz participated in every event and didn't have a bad performance in any of them. His running numbers proved that he's an elite athlete at the center position and his strength numbers indicate that he'll be able to hold his own against some fo the strongest nose tackles despite not being as big as so many interior lineman.

Jon Runyan Jr.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 306

Hand: 9 1/8

Arms: 33 1/4

Recap: Like Ruiz, Runyan made the most of his opportunities and participated in every event and, also like Ruiz, he acquitted himself very well. He and Ruiz actually had the same 40 time with a 5.08 and they recorded very similar quickness results as well. Their measurables were almost identical as well. It's funny, because I don't think many scouts would describe them as similar players but they're almost the exact same size and performed in a very similar fashion.

Josh Uche

Height: 6-1

Weight: 245

Hand: 9 1/2

Arms: 33 5/8

Recap: Uche didn't participate in any of the drills at the combine besides the bench press due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Senior Bowl, but did participate in the interviews and physical. He put up 225 pounds just 18 times, which was in the bottom quarter of the linebackers.

Which former Wolverines has the brightest NFL future? Which player do you think helped himself the most? Comment below!!!