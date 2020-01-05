Nico Collins Returning For Senior Season

Wolverine Digest
After a series of departures by junior center Cesar Ruiz and junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones over the weekend, Michigan football got some good news when junior wideout Nico Collins announced via social media he will return for his senior season in 2020. 

Arguably Michigan's top wide receiver, Nico Collins ranked second on U-M in receptions (37) and receiving yards (729) but led the Wolverines in yards per catch (19.7) and touchdowns (seven). In his career, Collins has caught 78 balls for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

He needs 65 catches, approximately 900 yards and four TD receptions to move into the Top 10 all time at Michigan in each category. 

With Collins' return, the Wolverines should have one of the most formidable receiving units in the Big Ten, perhaps the country, featuring rising junior Ronnie Bell, sophomores Cornelius Johnson, Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristl, and incoming freshman AJ Henning and Roman Wilson. 

With the right quarterback and a passing attack that mirrors the final three regular-season games for the Maize and Blue, when U-M threw for 384, 366 and 305 yards, Collins could put up the kind of numbers befitting his immense talent. Or, the 6-4, 218-pounder could continue to go underutilized, having caught only a career-high 38 balls in 2018. 

However, Collins' decision to return could be a good sign of what he thinks of Michigan's two competing quarterbacks, redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt sophomore Joe Milton, and what he thinks of the burgeoning aerial assault. 

WolverineDigest.com will have more on Collins' announcement and what it could mean for Michigan in the days to come. 

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Questions We're Asking: Does Michigan's Roster Have A Generational Talent?

MichaelSpath

In this week's questions, we discuss whether U-M has a generational talent on its football roster and also look at the shifting Michigan-MSU hoops rivalry.

BREAKING: Donovan Peoples-Jones Declares For NFL Draft

Brandon Brown

Michigan's third-leading receiver has opted to forgo his senior season and test the NFL waters.

Cesar Ruiz Declares For NFL Draft, Michigan Must Replace Four OL Starters

MichaelSpath

Michigan junior center Cesar Ruiz announced on Twitter today he is leaving for the NFL, and U-M most now replace four starters.

Way Too Early Michigan Football Prediction For 2020

MichaelSpath

Michigan's 2019 season has just ended, and while this preview will certainly change with departures, additions and glimpses of the team this spring, we go game-by-game forecasting 2020.

Five Takeaways: Michigan State Runs Michigan Out Of The Breslin Center

Brandon Brown

Michigan went into East Lansing and got handled by the Spartans losing 87-69.

Teske & Simpson Can't Do It Alone

Steve Deace

Michigan's dynamic senior duo came to play at the Breslin Center Sunday. Unfortunately, they were about the only ones.

Darion Green-Warren Goes Blue

Steve Deace

Darion Green-Warren, one of the top cornerbacks on the West Coast, made it official on Saturday -- he's a Wolverine.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre & Post-Op Of A Quiet Win To End 2019 For Liver-less Wolverines

Kevin Minor

Michigan cruised to an easy win last week without Isaiah Livers, but will now face Michigan State, potentially without him, in East Lansing.

Way Too Early 2020: Ranking Michigan's Seniors By Hardest To Replace

MichaelSpath

Still looking ahead to the season to come, we rank the seniors Michigan in order of hardest to replace.