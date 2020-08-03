2022 In-State Three-Star Nolan Ziegler Nets Michigan Offer

Over the weekend, Michigan made a move to get in on Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central athlete Nolan Ziegler early when U-M offered the 2022 prospect on Saturday. Michigan was offer No. 10 for Ziegler, who also sports scholarships from Iowa, Nebraska, Boston College, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Toledo and Western Michigan.

But with a grandfather who suited up for Michigan in the past, Ziegler was especially excited to pick up an offer from the Wolverines.

“I was super stoked,” Ziegler told Wolverine Digest. “It was after workouts, and my coach gave me Jim Harbaugh's number and told me to call him. It was a big surprise. It was really, I didn't even have words for it because I was super excited. It's just every kids dream. Even last year, I was out for like half the season and now I'm getting Big Ten offers.”

With that family connection, Ziegler has paid close attention to Michigan football over the past several seasons, so hearing from Coach Harbaugh was a highlight of his quickly expanding recruitment.

“They've been a dominant team over the years,” Ziegler said. “I love their tradition and facilities and how they love to win. I just like what their program is about, how they approach the way they workout and their mentality towards the game. I think that's pretty cool.”

Ziegler has not had an opportunity to visit Michigan yet, but he has done a fair bit of research ahead of time.

“I was looking up their campus, and they have a really nice campus and facilities,” Ziegler said. “Their stadium is sweet. I've never been to a game there, but I'm hoping to go to one.”

Ziegler's lone visit so far was to Central Michigan, but he's looking to take a trip to Ann Arbor as soon as he can along with a few other schools as well.

“I'm looking at both academics and athletics, so I'm talking to Northwestern,” Ziegler said. “I think I'm going to go out to Boston and see Boston College. I think that's what the big factor is, not only sports but the type of school. I think that's what most of my visits are going to be going towards.”

At the moment, Ziegler checks in at 6-4 and 205 pounds and played a mixture of linebacker and defensive back throughout the 2019 season. But with two more years before hitting college, Ziegler could easily tack on 20-30 more pounds and end up as a linebacker, which is his preference.

“I think my strengths as a player are I can come up and hit the ball carrier,” Ziegler said. “That's what I improved on a lot. I was only 175 at the beginning of the season, but I gained a lot of weight and that helped me come up and hit kids. I can guard most receivers, really anybody, and I can come up and make a tackle on 260 pound running backs. Overall, I'm very versatile, so I can bring a lot to the table.”

Ziegler helped lead Catholic Central to a state championship last year, and the three-star prospect was a key part of the team's strong defensive front. Ziegler racked up 78 tackles and five interceptions as an outside linebacker / defensive back and even returned two of those picks for touchdowns.

