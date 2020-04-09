Offer Reaction From Dynamic In-State 2022 Athlete Jaden Mangham

Taking a look towards future classes, Michigan dished out an offer to Birmingham (Mich.) Wylie E. Groves sophomore three-star athlete Jaden Mangham on Wednesday afternoon.

Mangham, who is the younger brother of Colorado running back Jaren Mangham, is already listed as a three-star prospect on 247Sports.com and is a top-10 player in Michigan for the 2022 class. As one of the more heralded in-state recruits, Mangham sports nearly 20 Division I offers, and U-M joined that list when offensive coordinator Josh Gattis offered yesterday.

“I was very happy,” Mangham told Wolverine Digest. “It was a great moment for me and my family. We were all happy when we got the news.”

Attending high school less than an hour away from Ann Arbor, Mangham has visited Michigan numerous times throughout his recruiting process already. That has allowed the rising athlete, who excels on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and safety, to build a rapport with the U-M staff and make a few special memories.

“One of them was Colorado versus Michigan,” Mangham said. “Just the Big House in general, the Big House barbecue, the fans, just the environment and their new weight room that they’ve got is nice.

“Michigan has been doing very well. Michigan has been doing good things lately,” Mangham said. “I think Coach Gattis is a great coach, and he’s been doing great things with his wide-outs.”

With offers from much of the Big Ten, Mangham has quite a few other schools to learn about as well before narrowing his list down, which is why the current ban on recruiting visits has disrupted his visit schedule.

“I still want to get to know everybody at the schools and build a relationship with all of them,” Mangham said.

Before the quarantine, Mangham was set to take trips to Kansas, Michigan, Colorado and USC, but the dynamic recruit will look to reschedule those for later on in the summer.

Michigan State is another school that looks to be prominent in his recruitment, however, and he is very familiar with the current staff since MSU head coach Mel Tucker coached Jaden’s brother at Colorado.

“Michigan State, it’s very nice,” Mangham said. “I like their environment, the players and we know many people that are there. We know the coaching staff that came to Colorado.”

But until Mangham has a chance to visit schools again, he plans to continue refining his skill set and staying in shape with the assistance of his older brother, Jaren.

“We’ve been pushing it hard,” Mangham said. “We’ve been getting good one-on-one work in. There are no days off. You always have to work to be better than the person next to you.”

Currently, Michigan is looking at Mangham as a wide receiver, and this mindset will keep the 2022 prospect sharp for when he can return to the field.

