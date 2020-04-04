WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Predicting Zach Charbonnet's Sophomore Season Is Very Tricky

Brandon Brown

In 2019, freshman running back Zach Charbonnet came out of the gates on a mission. The rookie carried it eight times for 90 yards in the season opener against Middle Tennessee, but then he toted it a whopping 33 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns in week two against Army. 

At the end of the year, when the dust settled, Charbonnet had 149 carries for 726 yards and a Michigan freshman record, 11 rushing touchdowns under his belt. Yesterday afternoon, the Michigan football Twitter account tweeted out five minutes of Charbonnet's best plays from his freshman campaign and you can't help but be excited about his future.

But hold that thought...

Charbonnet had a great freshman season, but to me, it's crazy to think that he'll improve on it, even though that's usually how it goes.

Charbonnet was used more than any freshman running back at Michigan since Mike Hart, who carried it 282 times as a rookie. Generally speaking, and even in Hart's case after so many touches, when a freshman plays as much as Charbonnet did, there's a significant bump in year No. 2. 

In fact, Chris Evans, Mike Hart, Brandon Minor, Chris Perry, Michael Shaw, De'Veon Smith, Vincent Smith, Anthony Thomas, Tim Biakabutuka and Tyrone Wheatley, who all played a lot as freshmen, saw a 63% increase in carries in year No. 2 on average. In the yardage department, there was a 56% increase in production and in touchdowns, it was a 75% jump.

For Charbonnet, that would mean a sophomore season with 243 carries for 1,133 yards and 19 touchdowns. Those numbers aren't necessarily untouchable, but for Charbonnet, I think they are. I don't think there's any way those numbers are attainable especially with the emergence of Hassan Haskins during the second half of last season and the return of Chris Evans. Throw in the addition of highly-touted freshman Blake Corum and I actually think Charbonnet is line for a regression.

It's really hard to project what Charbonnet is going to do next fall because of what he's up against. He's a very talented back who had a lot of success as a first-year player. He sniffed out the end zone more than any freshman running back in Michigan's illustrious history. Still, to progress in a "normal" fashion seems like a pipe dream. 

Knowing all of that, what's the California native's sophomore season going to look like? That's the million-dollar question.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Make A Choice: Devin Bush Or Jabrill Peppers

If you could get either player back for one year in 2020, who would you pick?

Brandon Brown

by

UMfb

The Five Best Safeties Under Jim Harbaugh

Michigan hasn't really had an elite safety so it's pretty tricky to come up with a top five.

Brandon Brown

by

Colingoblue

Michigan Lands Commitment From Physical Linebacker Casey Phinney

The Wolverines 2021 recruiting class keeps on rolling with the pledge of three-star linebacker Casey Phinney on Friday morning. As a physical linebacker out of Massachusetts, Phinney is U-M’s second defensive commitment in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

New Four-Star Michigan Tight End Commit Louis Hansen Breakdown

The Michigan 2021 class keeps on rolling, and four-star tight end Louis Hansen is the latest to join the bunch. Hansen is an accomplished receiver and run blocker, so both traits will be heavily relied upon once he arrives in Ann Arbor

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/03/20

Should we be getting nervous the longer the Josh Christopher saga goes on?

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast Talks The Rivalry With Buckeye Beat Writer Ari Wasserman

Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins this week's episode to rebut my rebuttal of his take on where the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry goes from here.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

Dymonte Thomas Relives Career, Transition To Harbaugh, What Could Have Been In 2016

In today's #GameOfMyLife, former Michigan safety Dymonte Thomas has a lot to say about a myriad of topics from 2013-16.

MichaelSpath

by

MichaelSpath

The Five Best Linebackers Under Jim Harbaugh

The top spot is clear but it gets a little muddy after Devin Bush.

Brandon Brown

by

UMfb

Standout 2022 Running Back Damari Alston ‘Highly Interested’ In Michigan After Landing Offer

Coming from the 2022 class, running back Damari Alston feels that his recruitment is “blowing up” right now after landing an offer from Michigan. Alston has long followed the Wolverines and spoke about his reaction from receiving his Michigan scholarship offer on Wednesday.

Eric Rutter

The Five Best Defensive Linemen Under Jim Harbaugh

Michigan has had some really good defensive linemen over the last five seasons.

Brandon Brown

by

MichaelSpath