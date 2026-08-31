Preseason Bowl Projection for Michigan Football Ahead of Season Opener
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It is officially game week in Ann Arbor as the Michigan Wolverines football squad is set to host Western Michigan in its season opener on Saturday, Sept. 5 at The Big House.
With that, the weekly bowl projections for the Wolverines start now.
Michigan has been bowl eligible in 11 straight seasons (excluding the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19), with the last time the Maize and Blue weren’t bowl eligible being 2014, posting a 5-7 record.
Here are three different bowl projections from different places.
ESPN
Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN released their preseason college football bowl projections last week (Saturday, August 22). Both analysts have the Wolverines in the same bowl game, the ReliaQuest Bowl, played at Raymond James Stadium.
Bonagura has the Wolverines facing LSU, while Schlabach has Oklahoma on the other side of the ball.
Personally, I think it is very unlikely UofM ends up playing the Sooners in a bowl game, considering they are already matching up in week two of the regular season.
However, the LSU matchup would be intriguing, especially with new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm of the Tigers program.
In the history of the ReliaQuest Bowl, Michigan has competed in the game seven times, winning four of those contests. Most recently, the Wolverines took down Alabama in 2024, 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl game.
USA Today
Different site, similar results for the Maize and Blue. Erick Smith of USA Today also released his preseason bowl projections last week. Like the ESPN personalities, Smith has the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
However, Smith has Michigan against a different SEC opponent, Texas A&M.
This would be a cool matchup to see on the field, as it has been over 30 years since the two teams played. In the all-time series, UofM leads 2-1 over A&M.
CBS Sports
Last but not least is CBS Sports, which does not have UofM in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but projects the Maize and Blue in the Music City Bowl. It was similar to USA Today however, in terms of opponent, with the matchup projected being the Aggies.
If this projection were to become true, it’d be Michigan’s first time playing in that game.
One thing is consistent: these projections imply they believe the Wolverines will win around eight or nine games with the bowl placement. Which seems reasonable considering the coaching staff changes Michigan encountered this offseason.
However, if the Wolverines beat Oklahoma in week two, expect some of these analysts to start considering UofM in the CFP picture.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2