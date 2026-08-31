Preseason Bowl Projection for Michigan Football Ahead of Season Opener

It is officially game week in Ann Arbor as the Michigan Wolverines football squad is set to host Western Michigan in its season opener on Saturday, Sept. 5 at The Big House.

With that, the weekly bowl projections for the Wolverines start now.

Michigan has been bowl eligible in 11 straight seasons (excluding the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19), with the last time the Maize and Blue weren’t bowl eligible being 2014, posting a 5-7 record.

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines Taylor Tatum (26) and Jeffrey Chukwu (42) block a pass meant for Jaylen Pile (20) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are three different bowl projections from different places.

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN released their preseason college football bowl projections last week (Saturday, August 22). Both analysts have the Wolverines in the same bowl game, the ReliaQuest Bowl, played at Raymond James Stadium.

Bonagura has the Wolverines facing LSU, while Schlabach has Oklahoma on the other side of the ball.

Personally, I think it is very unlikely UofM ends up playing the Sooners in a bowl game, considering they are already matching up in week two of the regular season.

However, the LSU matchup would be intriguing, especially with new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm of the Tigers program.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the history of the ReliaQuest Bowl, Michigan has competed in the game seven times, winning four of those contests. Most recently, the Wolverines took down Alabama in 2024, 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl game.

USA Today

Different site, similar results for the Maize and Blue. Erick Smith of USA Today also released his preseason bowl projections last week. Like the ESPN personalities, Smith has the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

However, Smith has Michigan against a different SEC opponent, Texas A&M.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) keeps the ball for a run against Team Maize during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This would be a cool matchup to see on the field, as it has been over 30 years since the two teams played. In the all-time series, UofM leads 2-1 over A&M.

CBS Sports

Last but not least is CBS Sports, which does not have UofM in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but projects the Maize and Blue in the Music City Bowl. It was similar to USA Today however, in terms of opponent, with the matchup projected being the Aggies.

If this projection were to become true, it’d be Michigan’s first time playing in that game.

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball defended by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jaden Mangham (3) and defensive lineman Trey Pierce (95) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing is consistent: these projections imply they believe the Wolverines will win around eight or nine games with the bowl placement. Which seems reasonable considering the coaching staff changes Michigan encountered this offseason.

However, if the Wolverines beat Oklahoma in week two, expect some of these analysts to start considering UofM in the CFP picture.

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