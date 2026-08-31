Michigan Football Roundtable: Wolverines' 2026 Record, MVP, Will Bryce Underwood Improve?

We've finally made it: It's game week. The Michigan Wolverines are set to take the field this weekend for a primetime game against Western Michigan. It will mark Kyle Whittingham's first game as the Wolverines' head coach and there is excitement in the air.

Ahead of the season, Michigan on SI had a roundtable discussion to answer five questions about the Wolverines heading into the new season.

Michigan football's final record in 2026

Trent Knoop

I think the most logical answer is 9-3. I'm going to say the Wolverines should be better this season than they were a year ago, but the record will be the same. Michigan's schedule is very daunting this season and the Wolverines have a 'Big 4' they have to play in 2026.

Losing two or three of those games, or slipping up along the way is very possible. Michigan should be more exciting this season with the addition of Jason Beck as the offensive coordinator, but it might take one full season before Kyle Whittingham can get the Wolverines into the College Football Playoff.

Lucas Reimink

I'm buying into the off-season hype surrounding this program. I believe in the gains in the strength and conditioning that so many players have spoken on, and I also believe this is the most talented team Kyle Whittingham has ever coached. This coaching staff is way better than it's been the last two seasons, and they'll do a much better job of maximizing the talent they have on this roster.

Michigan’s got a tough schedule but they'll also be really hard to beat with an elite run game and very good defense. Michigan wins the tough home games but loses the tough road games, and goes 10-2 to sneak into the College Football Playoff as the 8 seed.

Jacob Westendorf

10-2 - I think Michigan has a lot of talent that finally has an adult coaching and developing it. Some of their toughest games of the season are at home, which will give them an edge in some of the coin flip games

Michigan's offensive MVP

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Trent Knoop

I want to say Bryce Underwood, but again, being logical, I have to go with Jordan Marshall. Despite Jason Beck coming in and spreading things out, the running game is going to be the Wolverines' bread and butter. Beck had the No. 2 rushing attack in college football in each of the last two seasons.

Both Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter should have big seasons, but it also wouldn't shock me to see Marshall among the top running backs in all of football this season. Staying healthy and on the field will be the big task for the third-year running back.

Lucas Reimink

The offensive MVP for this team will be Jordan Marshall. Michigan’s running backs have been the focal point of the offense for years and this year should be no different. The passing game will be better, and it'll open things up even more on the ground for Jordan Marshall. He ends up running for over 1,200 yards despite sharing the load with Savion Hiter and also punches in 15 TD’s to lead the Big Ten.

Jacob Westendorf

Jordan Marshall - as much as everyone is enamored with the passing game Michigan is still going to be run first and Marshall is their top runner. I expect him to top 1000 yards and find the end zone at least 10 times.

Wolverines' defensive MVP

Trent Knoop

Sign me up on the Nathaniel Staehling hype train. I think he's going to be a formidable force for the Wolverines in the middle of the defense and will lead the team in tackles this season. However, when we talk about the MVP, it's someone who can make a big difference in games.

If he is truly healthy, John Henry Daley could be the best edge rusher in the Big Ten this season. Michigan needs someone who can get home, and that's going to be Daley. He will be your MVP this season, assuming he's back to full health.

Lucas Reimink

My defensive MVP is Jyaire Hill. Hill will take that next step this season and become a lockdown 1st round type player. Jay Hill’s defense also helps him nab 5 INT’s on the season and he lands as a 1st team All Big Ten and 2nd team All American.

Jacob Westendorf

John Henry Daley - I think Michigan is going to build their defense around the former All-American DE. Daley will be back early in the season and have a chance to pile up some big numbers against the pass happy offenses Michigan will face.

Michigan's record against Oklahoma, Indiana, Oregon, OSU

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Trent Knoop

I have Michigan going 9-3, which means it either wins two of these games and slips up along the way, or the Wolverines lose three of these games. I tend to say Michigan wins just one of its 'Big 4' games this season.

I actually tend to lean on the Wolverines beating Indiana and suffering losses to the other three teams.

Lucas Reimink

2-2, with wins over Oklahoma and Indiana (both at home). Going to Oregon to play the number 1 team in the country will prove to be too tall a task for this team, and the Buckeyes beat them narrowly in Columbus.

Jacob Westendorf

2-2. I like Michigan to beat Oklahoma and knock off Indiana in Ann Arbor. I think they’re at least a year away from competing with the likes of Oregon and OSU. Both of those teams could be title contenders.

Will the fanbase be happy with the progress from Bryce Underwood this season?

Trent Knoop

Bryce Underwood is going to be under a tight microscope this season. Anything he does wrong, there will be overreactions. We're probably going to hear the callings for Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi or Tommy Carr at some point this season.

So, no, I'm not sure the fanbase will ever be fully happy with Underwood, unless he brings a national title to Michigan, or a Heisman Trophy. Neither is likely going to happen this year, and any loss will likely fall on his shoulders — at least to the fanbase.

Lucas Reimink

Yes, Bryce Underwood takes a big step forward this season and ends up being a top 5 Big Ten QB. That's an impressive jump for the sophomore who shares a league with Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, Jayden Maiava, Demond Williams, Josh Hoover, Malik Washington, Nico Iamaleava, Drake Lindsey, Rocco Becht, etc. Underwood ends up combining for 28 total TD’s with just 6 INT’s in a breakout season for the young Wolverines signal caller.

Jacob Westendorf

I'm not sure fans are ever happy. But I think their answer here is yes. By all accounts, Underwood is a hard worker. The coaching staff will challenge him, and the infrastructure around him is much better this year.

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