Rocco Spindler Includes Michigan In Top Ten

Matthew Lounsberry

Michigan has made the cut for one of its top offensive line targets in the 2021 recruiting class.

Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star Rocco Spindler, a consensus Top-100 national recruit, listed the Wolverines alongside Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arizona State and Florida in his Top 10 on Monday.

Spindler is considered the No. 2 offensive guard in the nation and the No. 3 player overall from the state of Michigan by both Rivals and 247Sports. ESPN lists the rising senior as the No. 8 offensive tackle prospect in the country, and the third-ranked player from Michigan.

The Wolverines’ inclusion in Spindler’s Top 10 comes with little surprise, as Michigan is considered one of the leaders for the in-state prospects services. The 6-5, 275-pounder most recently visited Ann Arbor on Jan. 25, attending Michigan’s basketball game against Illinois.

Notre Dame may be the Wolverines’ stiffest competition in the race. Spindler is scheduled to visit the Fighting Irish from March 20-21, and there is growing sentiment that the Irish are building momentum with the highly-touted offensive lineman.

Ohio State should not be overlooked in this recruiting battle either. Spindler is reportedly planning a mid-May decision date for his commitment, with the intention of shutting down his recruitment prior to his senior season at Clarkston. He will visit the Buckeyes on May 1-3, potentially giving Ohio State the final word in his process.

However, Michigan has put itself in good position in this race. Offensive line coach Ed Warinner and tight ends coach Sherrone Moore are the lead voices for the Wolverines in Spindler’s recruitment. In addition, top 2021 quarterback commit JJ McCarthy has a good relationship with Spindler, and has been pushing hard to get the four-star lineman to join him in Ann Arbor.

Spindler’s decision could have somewhat of a domino effect as well. He is high school teammates with another of the Wolverines’ highly sought-after offensive line prospects, Garrett Dellinger. It’s far from a guarantee that Spindler and Dellinger will choose the same school, but landing one certainly wouldn’t hurt a program’s chances of securing the other.

What would be your pitch to Spindler if you were Ed Warinner? What do you think Spindler is going to do? Comment below!!!

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

This is one of the must-get prospects in this class.

