Chatting With Roman Wilson, Duncan Robinson Gets Paid, Conference Expansion

Roman Wilson is going to be needed in 2021 and he seems more than ready.
Author:
Publish date:

During a shortened 2020 season, Roman Wilson led all freshmen in receptions. He only had nine grabs but it still paced the group. Even though he didn't put up gaudy numbers, he showed flashes of what he's capable of. He might be the fastest player on Michigan's roster, and he's ready to breakout in 2021. The speedy Hawaiian spoke about his potential role this fall, his transition from the islands to Michigan and his relationship with fellow receiver and roommate AJ Henning. We also discuss Duncan Robinson's massive and record breaking new contract as well as conference expansion that is starting to feel massive and inevitable.

All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

