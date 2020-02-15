WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Ryan Mundy Talks Celebrated 2003 Class, 2004 & 2006 Seasons, Grad-Transfer

MichaelSpath

One of six Top 100 recruits in the celebrated 2003 recruiting class (No. 5 nationally), safety Ryan Mundy followed former high school teammate Steve Breaston to Ann Arbor and started 12 games as a sophomore in 2004. He missed the 2005 campaign with a shoulder injury that led to a tif with coach Lloyd Carr and ultimately led to Mundy's departure from Michigan after the 2006 season. 

Before leaving, he started 18 games and made 86 tackles with three interceptions. After a single campaign at West Virginia, he spent eight years in the NFL. 

In this interview he dishes on everything:

• The reason he decided to follow Breaston to Michigan

• Playing safety next to Prescott Burgess in the All-American Bowl

• The emergence of Chad Henne and Mike Hart as true freshmen in 2004

• His season-ending injury in 2005 and how a disagreement with Carr that season left both parties smiting 

• His return in 2006 and making the most of his second opportunity

• The challenges he encountered transferring to West Virginia

• His NFL career and transition into the business world 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Juwan Howard Delivers Emotional Dialogue In Response To Article

Brendan Quinn of The Athletic put together a piece about Juwan Howard and his past that brought the Michigan basketball coach to tears.

Brandon Brown

by

Kelfaz

Analyst: Don't Sleep On Michigan State Despite Coaching Change

Former Michigan offensive lineman Reuben Riley breaks down Michigan State's hiring of Mel Tucker.

Jake Karalexis

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/14/20

The ceiling for this Michigan basketball team this season comes down to two things -- health and the draw.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Michigan Offensive Line In 2020: Will The Wolverines Take A Step Back?

In our look ahead to next season, no position probably has as much uncertainty (and yet excitement) than Michigan's offensive line.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Indiana Matchup

Michigan is viewed as only a 3.5-point favorite but should definitely be confident against the Hoosiers.

Brandon Brown

Listen: What Is Michigan's Ceiling?

Michigan basketball appears to be ascending at the right time.

Brandon Brown

by

DezzNutz1001

Video: Luke Morgan Talks Michigan-Michigan State Rivalry

Michigan junior forward Luke Morgan talks about the rivalry with MSU, his memories of the 'Duel of the D' and how U-M is getting itself ready for the Spartans.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Video: Putting A Bow On The Mel Tucker Hire

Mel Tucker has been formally introduced as Michigan State's football coach and it already looks like a pretty promising development.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Tight Ends In 2020: Nick Eubanks And Who Else?

Nick Eubanks accounts for 90 percent of Michigan's career receptions from tight ends, but there are a slew of players ready to contribute.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Michigan Hockey 'In The Conversation' Heading Into Rivalry Weekend

With a sweep of Wisconsin, and 20 conference points in its last eight games, Michigan is giving itself a chance to finish strong heading into this weekend's series against Michigan State.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com