Ryan Mundy Talks Celebrated 2003 Class, 2004 & 2006 Seasons, Grad-Transfer

One of six Top 100 recruits in the celebrated 2003 recruiting class (No. 5 nationally), safety Ryan Mundy followed former high school teammate Steve Breaston to Ann Arbor and started 12 games as a sophomore in 2004. He missed the 2005 campaign with a shoulder injury that led to a tif with coach Lloyd Carr and ultimately led to Mundy's departure from Michigan after the 2006 season.

Before leaving, he started 18 games and made 86 tackles with three interceptions. After a single campaign at West Virginia, he spent eight years in the NFL.

In this interview he dishes on everything:

• The reason he decided to follow Breaston to Michigan

• Playing safety next to Prescott Burgess in the All-American Bowl

• The emergence of Chad Henne and Mike Hart as true freshmen in 2004

• His season-ending injury in 2005 and how a disagreement with Carr that season left both parties smiting

• His return in 2006 and making the most of his second opportunity

• The challenges he encountered transferring to West Virginia

• His NFL career and transition into the business world