Shaun Nua Looking For Leadership From Experienced Defensive Linemen

Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua spent some time talking about his group with Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast earlier this week and definitely seems to recognize some strengths as well as some weaknesses for his D-line.

Nua enters year No. 2 as Michigan's defensive line coach with three really good starters and then a lot of young, unproven talent behind them. Nua is going to lean on guys like fifth-year senior Carlo Kemp, senior Kwity Paye and junior Aidan Hutchinson to bring along guys like sophomores Mazi Smith and Chris Hinton, as well as veteran Luiji Vilain and Donovan Jeter who have had injury troubles and haven't seen the field much.

As a returning captain, Kemp especially is expected to lead his linemates and really, the entire defense.

"I challenge him to not only be a D-line leader, but be the whole defensive and team leader," Nua said. "I'm very, very excited to have Carlo back. He’s the head of our snake and he’s the guy that our guys like to listen to. They follow him and it’s invaluable, especially for a coach, to have someone who’s just like a coach to come back.

"To be a good leader, you've got to have humility, and that’s what Carlo has. He has an uncanny work ethic and great humility."

Paye is also a guy that others can look to for leadership. He's not nearly as outspoken as Kemp, but he's a tireless worker and should make a lot of plays for the Wolverines next year, which always makes guys want to rise up to a higher level.

"He’s probably going to be the guy with all the expectations," Nua said. "I’m going to challenge Kwity to make more plays. Yes, he did have a really good season, but we need him to have not only a great season, but an elite season and he's capable of that. He’s a beast in every way imaginable — work ethic, talent wise. His skill set of what we ask him to do — we might ask him to do more — so if there’s one guy on the D-line that I expect to take his level to the next game, it’s Kwity Paye."

Finally, there's Hutchinson. It seems like he just got to campus and started making plays, but he'll be a true junior next fall and a second-year starter. At 6-7 and nearly 280 pounds, Hutchinson could be thinking about the next level depending on how the 2020 season goes and everyone knows that he could be in line for a special season, especially Nua.

"He is a special, special young man, not just as a football player, but as a person," Nua said of Hutchinson. "We run out of words explaining Aidan Hutchinson. Buy at the same time, he’s on the same level as Kwity. We want more, more and more, because they can do it."

Nua has his work cut out for him because behind the big three, there simply isn't much experience or leadership because of the young and lack of playing time among the group. Still, Nua feels good about the guys he'll head into the season with and thinks the trio can bring everyone else along.

"I’m very, very excited and encouraged with who we have coming back, especially the leadership, with Aidan, Kwity and Carlo," Nua explained. "The goal is to let those guys lead and help them lead, but at the same time, develop the young guys."

Brown's Breakdown

Those three guys are rock-solid starters and I think Hinton can be one too as a sophomore. Hinton finished out the regular season playing 38 snaps against Ohio State and 36 against Alabama, the most by any defensive tackle since Kemp missed the game with an injury.

If U-M can get any level of meaningful snaps from some combination of Donovan Jeter, Mazi Smith and Jess Speight, the Wolverines will be in decent shape at defensive tackle.

I'm not overly concerned about defensive end because Hutchinson and Paye are so solid and won't come off the field much. Also, Luiji Vilain has shown that he can provide a blow if he can stay healthy. You'd hope that a couple of the younger guys can step in and hold their own, but we haven't seen it yet.

Michigan's starters are very good up front, but there's not much depth. Nua is well aware of the depth issue and calls figuring that out his "No. 1 goal" heading into and coming out of spring ball. If he has trouble finding reliable backups or U-M is hit with the injury bug in anyway, it could be rough up front. Nua is going to get the most out of his guys because of how he coaches, but he needs to hope for some good fortune and a big leap from a couple big bodies.

