Sherrone Moore Explains Co-OC Role, Involvement In Run Game

The Michigan offense has been trending down since Josh Gattis became the offensive coordinator, so during the offseason, Jim Harbaugh decided to give Gattis some help by promoting former tight ends coach Sherrone Moore to co-offensive coordinator. Moore is also coaching offensive line for the first time and is off to a great start there per his players.

With Moore coaching the offensive line, he's naturally a bit more involved in the run game, but he brings some things to the table when it comes to the passing game too. Throw in trying to find the five best offensive linemen to form the starting unit, and Moore definitely has a full plate this fall camp. He talks about all of that in the video above and gives some sense as to what the first handful of practices have been like this fall.