Michigan Offers 2022 Four-Star RB Tavorus Jones

Last season, 2022 El Paso (Texas) Burges running back Tavorus Jones had a wildly productive season with over 1,200 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards and 200 passing yards, and the four-star prospect has blown up on the recruiting trail over the past three months.

That type of sophomore campaign earned Jones the District 2-5A-II All-Purpose Athlete of the Year honor, and now he's earning offers at a rapid pace. Just yesterday, Jones received an offer from Michigan, and the Wolverines join schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Penn State and Texas.

“He handles everything with class and is super excited and humbled about all the offers he gets,” Burges High offensive coordinator Adrian Molina told Wolverine Digest. “The possibility to play in some of the nations top programs is obviously incredible for any kid. He has been the highest recruited kid ever to come out of El Paso, that’s for sure. We’ve had some great athletes come though here, but I don’t recall any kid getting these types of offers.”

Standing at 5-11 and 185 pounds, Jones is ranked as the No. 19 running back for his class according to Rivals.com, but 247Sports.com has the rising recruit listed as the No. 5 player at his position. While his specific ranking may vary, he is regarded as a high level prospect either way.

“The kid is dynamic and very versatile,” Molina said. “He has good size and has that game speed that sets him apart. He has good vision and physicality. He has that athleticism that allows him to be a serious threat anytime he touches the ball.”

While Jones put together an impressive sophomore season as the Mustangs finished out 2019 at 9-3 the highly coveted junior back is eager to help send his team on another deep playoff run this fall.

“I know he’s been busy going to different camps around the country and definitely putting in some time to work on his body, working out and doing all things possible to improve his game during this pandemic,” Molina said. “We are all anxious to start, just got to do our part to make sure we have a successful season and are able to finish it.”

So far, Michigan has offered over 20 running backs in the 2022 class, so U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh has been busy scouring the country for potential future Wolverines. At this point, Michigan has already made a strong positive impression on recruits like Emmanuel Henderson, Raleek Brown, Gavin Sawchuk, Jaydon Blue, George Pettaway, Terrance Gibbs, Antonio Martin, Damari Alston and Quinshon Judkins, so the Wolverines have followed through on a strong effort to make inroads early on.

Many of these offered prospects have discussed taking a visit to Ann Arbor once the recruiting dead period is over, so U-M could possibly make a splash in the 2022 cycle if one chooses the Wolverines early on. Michigan is only expected to take one running back this year (Donovan Edwards), so 2022 might be a year when U-M signs two or even three running backs.

