The Biggest Coaching Decision Kyle Whittingham Got right Against UTEP

The Michigan Wolverines were able to pull away in the second half against UTEP and win by a final score of 52-17. It was a good game for some Wolverines, and a mediocre game for others. The running game in particular is one area the offense is still struggling at, and let's take a look at what

Kyle Whittingham decided to try as the solution in this game below.

The decision: Air it out early to open up the run game late

It's been clear through three weeks that opponents are very worried about Michigan's rushing attack. In all three games so far the opposing defenses have routinely stacked the box with 7-8 guys all within five yards of the line of scrimmage. Looks like the one shown below have become very common for Michigan's offense to see.

What Kyle Whittingham and the offensive staff decided to do about the stacked boxes in this game is what I find most interesting. They made a clear attempt to take to the air early in the hopes of making the UTEP defense back up those secondary players.

Not only is this the correct approach, but it also worked. At the half Bryce Underwood had already completed 14/17 passes for 150 yards and Andrew Marsh had already racked up eight catches for 68 yards. In the second half it basically flipped and Michigan was able to get the run game going. You can see that with the way Bryce Underwood's passing attempts decreased dramatically, as he went just 5/8 for 73 yards in the second half to finish the game 19/25 for 223 yards.

What it means for the offense moving forward

If teams are going to continuously stack the box against them, Michigan needs to take to the air more and let their wide receivers go make plays in one on one coverage outside. When you have two wide receivers who are as good as Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan, you need to make defenses play you honestly to help open up the run game. You can do so by attacking defenses in their one on one coverage out wide.

As you can see in this clip above, Michigan's offense knows they're getting a stacked box pressure look and decided to go to the air and take advantage of a one on one matchup for Andrew Marsh outside. Clearly it worked out quite well for them as Marsh is able to beat his man and take it to the house after slipping the tackle. This is what I believe Michigan's offense should be doing more of moving forward.

Until teams are willing to give you more "normal" defensive looks where it's a six man box with five back in coverage at the snap, Michigan should be throwing it early and often. Bryce Underwood and this Michigan passing game have shown now that they can do it, albeit against UTEP. Now they need to be given the chance to go do it against better competition next week against Iowa.