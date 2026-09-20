Three Things We Learned About Michigan Football’s Offense in the Win Over UTEP
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On Saturday afternoon (Sept. 19), the Michigan Wolverines football team came away with a convincing 52-17 win over UTEP at The Big House in Ann Arbor.
Despite a blowout win, the game didn’t start great for the Maize and Blue, as they trailed 14-7 midway through the second quarter. However, after falling behind, the Wolverines took over the remainder of the game.
The final two and a half quarters were the best Michigan’s offense has looked this season. Here is why and what he learned about the Wolverines on the offensive side of the ball on Saturday afternoon.
Michigan’s Wide Receivers Are the Strength of the Offense
I don’t think it is a question that Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan are the two best offensive threats for the Michigan offense to this point.
Early in this game, the Wolverines found a way to get Marsh going, getting him the ball quickly and letting him go to work in space. He also had one of the more impressive catches of the game on a third down, pulling the ball in with one hand to keep the chains moving for Michigan.
Marsh came into the week with five catches for 28 yards through two games. He finished the game today with 10 catches, 105 yards and a touchdown.
As for Buchanan, he's been consistent all season long and continued to be a stable force today, accumulating seven catches for over 90 yards and a touchdown.
Offensive Line Still Has Work To Do
Early on, the offensive line struggled, not giving the running backs much room to work with. Is it entirely on them? No.
We saw UTEP loading the box early in the game and not dropping safeties deep into coverage, trying to force Michigan to throw the ball down the field. This makes it harder to get the run game going.
But there were still a lot of moments they fell short, especially with the opponent being UTEP. Outside of early penalties and turnovers, it felt like the biggest negative takeaway from the game.
The QB ROOM Is On The Rise
Key word in that headline: room. We got our first look at freshman Tommy Carr on the field and he did not disappoint. He completed both of his passes, with his second being an impressive throw on the money for his first career touchdown in the Maize and Blue uniform.
Along with encouraging signs from the backup, starter Bryce Underwood looked much better than he did the opening week.
After his fumble in the first half, he had a good showing and settled in. He quit leaving the pocket early and went through his progressions more.
Even though the opponent was UTEP, seeing improvements from Underwood is all that Michigan fans can ask for.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2