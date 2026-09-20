Three Things We Learned About Michigan Football’s Offense in the Win Over UTEP

On Saturday afternoon (Sept. 19), the Michigan Wolverines football team came away with a convincing 52-17 win over UTEP at The Big House in Ann Arbor.

Despite a blowout win, the game didn’t start great for the Maize and Blue, as they trailed 14-7 midway through the second quarter. However, after falling behind, the Wolverines took over the remainder of the game.

The final two and a half quarters were the best Michigan’s offense has looked this season. Here is why and what he learned about the Wolverines on the offensive side of the ball on Saturday afternoon.

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs away from Texas El Paso Miners safety Kode Lowe (7) during the third quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan’s Wide Receivers Are the Strength of the Offense

I don’t think it is a question that Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan are the two best offensive threats for the Michigan offense to this point.

Early in this game, the Wolverines found a way to get Marsh going, getting him the ball quickly and letting him go to work in space. He also had one of the more impressive catches of the game on a third down, pulling the ball in with one hand to keep the chains moving for Michigan.

Andrew Marsh this catch was nasty pic.twitter.com/2UVNzzpaAq — MAL (@MindOfBron) September 19, 2026

Marsh came into the week with five catches for 28 yards through two games. He finished the game today with 10 catches, 105 yards and a touchdown.

As for Buchanan, he's been consistent all season long and continued to be a stable force today, accumulating seven catches for over 90 yards and a touchdown.

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) celebrates his 21-yard touchdown reception with wide receiver Andrew March (3) during the second quarter against the Texas El Paso Miners at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line Still Has Work To Do

Early on, the offensive line struggled, not giving the running backs much room to work with. Is it entirely on them? No.

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Savion Hiter (5) scores on a six-yard run against the Texas El Paso Miners in the second quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We saw UTEP loading the box early in the game and not dropping safeties deep into coverage, trying to force Michigan to throw the ball down the field. This makes it harder to get the run game going.

But there were still a lot of moments they fell short, especially with the opponent being UTEP. Outside of early penalties and turnovers, it felt like the biggest negative takeaway from the game.

The QB ROOM Is On The Rise

Key word in that headline: room. We got our first look at freshman Tommy Carr on the field and he did not disappoint. He completed both of his passes, with his second being an impressive throw on the money for his first career touchdown in the Maize and Blue uniform.

What a moment 🤗



Come for @UMichFootball QB Tommy Carr tossing his first career TD, and stay for the Carr family celebrating.



Watch on BTN pic.twitter.com/J7QbNxeNyD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 19, 2026

Along with encouraging signs from the backup, starter Bryce Underwood looked much better than he did the opening week.

After his fumble in the first half, he had a good showing and settled in. He quit leaving the pocket early and went through his progressions more.

Even though the opponent was UTEP, seeing improvements from Underwood is all that Michigan fans can ask for.

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