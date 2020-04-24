The Buzz: Cesar Ruiz Is A New Orleans Saint

The New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz with the 24th pick in the first round and a lot of people are talking about it. Here are some noteworthy comments from around the web about Ruiz as a Saint.

"The Saints value linemen who have versatility and Ruiz could provide important depth, if not compete for a starting role, at any of the interior line positions." — Fox 47, Lansing & Jackson

"We had a real high grade on Cesar. He was a guy, I would say, we had a lot of information on. He was extremely, extremely productive. A tough player at Michigan, played with great balance. We feel like he's got guard flexibility. We weren't drafting someone that high to come in and be a backup." — Sean Payton via Jeff Nowak, digital producer Nola.com

"He's so graceful for a 6-4, 320-pound center that you often forget just how big he really is when watching his tape." — Pro Football Focus



"We don’t have any glaring holes. Love the pick. Depth for the OL could be huge down the stretch if he can play multiple positions. Wondering if we making any more moves...Trust the mad scientist." — Cameron Jordan, Saints defensive lineman

"It looked like it was going to be [LSU linebacker] Patrick Queen, but the Saints went with their guy. It was being reported earlier in the day that the Saints had their eye on someone in particular, and that they might trade up to get him. It was Cesar that they had their eye on and he fell right into their laps. They loved Cesar as a prospect." — Brenden Ertle, Canal St. Chronicles, SB Nation

"The Saints also took a center last year with their first pick in the draft, which was in the second round. Texas A & M center Erik McCoy started all 17 games for the Saints last season. But Ruiz, like McCoy, can also play guard and gives the Saints depth in the offensive line for 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees." — Glenn Guilbeau, Lafayette Daily Advertiser