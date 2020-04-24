WolverineDigest
The Buzz: Cesar Ruiz Is A New Orleans Saint

Brandon Brown

The New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz with the 24th pick in the first round and a lot of people are talking about it. Here are some noteworthy comments from around the web about Ruiz as a Saint.

BREAKING: Franz Wagner Will Return For Sophomore Season

Michigan basketball officially announced that Franz Wagner will be back at U-M next year.

Brandon Brown

CJK5H

Breaking Down Cesar Ruiz's Fit As A New Orleans Saint

The New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick in the first round.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Focusing On Size For 2021 Defensive Tackle Recruits

Michigan is still looking for its first defensive tackle commit of the 2021 cycle. However, the Wolverines have been pressing for quite a few top flight prospects to fill that need.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/24/20

Stream of consciousness thoughts on the NFL Draft, beginning with former Wolverine Cesar Ruiz might win a Super Bowl as a rookie.

Steve Deace

Cesar Ruiz Is Off The Board: Goes Round 1

Michigan center Cesar Ruiz became the first Wolverine selected in this year's NFL Draft, going No. 24 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

MichaelSpath

Four-Star Wide Receiver Cristian Dixon Eyes Michigan As Potential NFL Launch Pad

The Wolverines recently made the top eight for four-star wide receiver Cristian Dixon, and the talented pass catcher detailed why Michigan made the cut.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/23/20

Will former Wolverine Cesar Ruiz sneak into tonight's first round of the NFL Draft?

Steve Deace

UMfb

Offer Reaction From 2022 Wide Receiver Andre Greene Jr.

2022 wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. has picked up a bevy of offers in recent weeks with Michigan included. The rising athlete is interested in the U-M program and would like to visit campus this summer.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 4 — Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton

Whoever starts at quarterback is going to have a breakout year compared to their previous seasons at U-M.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Snapshot: Vincent Gray

Vincent Gray is the most likely candidate to start at cornerback opposite Ambry Thomas in 2020.

Brandon Brown