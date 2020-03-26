The Five Best Wide Receivers Under Jim Harbaugh

There have been a handful of legendary wide receivers at Michigan but it's been a while since anyone has reached that level in a winged helmet. There have definitely been some really good pass catchers in Ann Arbor, but maybe not a game breaker like we've seen in the past.

Jim Harbaugh is entering his sixth season as Michigan's head coach so we're taking a look at the five best wide receivers during Harbaugh's five-year tenure.

1. Amara Darboh

When you look at the numbers, Darboh stands out above the rest of the pass catchers who have played for Jim Harbaugh. Darboh made 151 grabs and piled up 2,062 yards with 14 touchdowns. His yards per catch total wasn't as high as some others on this list at 13.7 yards per catch, but it's going to be tough for either of the active players remaining to catch Darboh in terms of his overall production.

2. Nico Collins

When his Michigan career is over, Collins might just overtake Darboh as the best to do it under Harbaugh. The 6-4, 222-pounder has already amassed 78 catches for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also gets more out of his catches than anyone on this list with a 17.8 yards per catch averaged. It'll be tough for Collins to overtake Darboh's 151 catches, but the yardage total could be in reach if Collins has a big year and he'll likely leave Darboh's touchdown mark in the dust.

3. Jehu Chesson

Chesson had a very productive career at Michigan. He reeled in 114 balls totaling 1,639 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also became a weapon on end-arounds carrying the ball 22 times for 219 yards and three additional scores. You could probably make an argument that Chesson should be No. 2 on this list, but Collins is already ahead of of him in touchdown catches and will very likely pass him in catches and yards as well.

4. Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones likely would've finished No. 1 on this list had he come back for his senior year but he decided to cut his time in Ann Arbor short and head to the NFL. Through three season, DPJ racked up 103 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added two punt-return touchdowns on 89 tries and made a mark on some reverses as well. The fact that he never had a 100-yard receiving game while at U-M is both surprising and disappointing, but he likely would've led everyone on this list in each major receiving category had he returned. Instead, we'll kind of be wondering what could've been.

5. Ronnie Bell

With two full seasons left, Bell is going to have a chance to make a run at everyone ahead of him right now, touchdowns likely aside. Through two seasons, the 6-0, 184-pounder has 56 catches for 903 yards and three scores. His visits to the end zone will have to be much more frequent in order to catch everyone else, but his dependability, run-after-the-catch ability and toughness, along with his overall approach to the game, make him a fan favorite and damn productive. If Bell has two more seasons like last year, he'll finish with 152 catches — one better than Darboh — and 2,419 yards, which would very likely be more than anyone else on this list. Could Ronnie Bell eventually be considered Jim Harbaugh's best wide receiver? We shall see...

