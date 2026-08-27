Three Games Michigan Fans Should Watch Before the Wolverines’ Season Opener

We are two days away from the opening day of the college football season, with a handful of teams playing a Week 0 game. That list does not include Michigan, whose fans will need to wait another week to see the Wolverines take the field.

However, there are some games that Michigan fans could find reason to watch over the next week.

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines fans celebrate the victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are three days of games (Saturday, Aug. 29, Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4) before the season opener against Western Michigan in The Big House.

Here is one game from each day that Wolverine fans should tune into.

Saturday, August, 29 - Memphis @ UNLV

On the surface, there wouldn’t seem to be a correlation between the Wolverines and these two schools. However, former Michigan QB Alex Orji will be suiting up for the Rebels.

Reports state that Orji is in a battle for the QB1 spot and will be taking snaps to start the year.

Sep 28, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji (10) drops back to pass in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Does this really have any implications on Michigan? No, but I think it is fun to see how former Wolverines, especially a QB, do at their new schools.

Last season, Orji played in three games, but saw his year cut short due to a season-ending injury. In those three games, he finished with 37 passing yards and a rushing touchdown, while starting in one of those contests.

Thursday, September 3 - Eastern Illinois @ Minnesota

Will this game be entertaining? Odds are, probably not. But Michigan does match up with Minnesota this season.

Sep 23, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck on the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Not only do the two teams face off, but it will be Michigan’s first road game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 3 after four straight home games to start the year.

On paper, the Maize and Blue should be projected to handle the Golden Gophers, but this could be a sneaky trap game.

On top of the fact it is the first road game under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, it is also between Iowa and Penn State. Michigan can’t look past Minnesota and focus too much on Penn State, or it could be a trap game.

Friday, September 4 - UTEP @ #10 Oklahoma

Overall, this is the best slate of the three days, with other Big Ten schools like Michigan State and USC also playing.

But seeing how good Oklahoma is I believe is the most important thing on this day.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the huddle with wide receiver Javonnie Gibson (11), Isaiah Sategna III (5) and tight end Jaren Kanak (12) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UofM will host the Sooners in week 2 (Sept. 12), after falling to OU on the road last season. It is going to be one of the toughest games of the year and the hardest non-conference game in 2026.

It could be a game that is a deciding factor if either team makes the College Football Playoff at the end of the season. So because of that, getting our first look at the Sooners before they come to Ann Arbor is must-see TV.

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