Three Games Michigan Fans Should Watch Before the Wolverines’ Season Opener
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We are two days away from the opening day of the college football season, with a handful of teams playing a Week 0 game. That list does not include Michigan, whose fans will need to wait another week to see the Wolverines take the field.
However, there are some games that Michigan fans could find reason to watch over the next week.
There are three days of games (Saturday, Aug. 29, Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4) before the season opener against Western Michigan in The Big House.
Here is one game from each day that Wolverine fans should tune into.
Saturday, August, 29 - Memphis @ UNLV
On the surface, there wouldn’t seem to be a correlation between the Wolverines and these two schools. However, former Michigan QB Alex Orji will be suiting up for the Rebels.
Reports state that Orji is in a battle for the QB1 spot and will be taking snaps to start the year.
Does this really have any implications on Michigan? No, but I think it is fun to see how former Wolverines, especially a QB, do at their new schools.
Last season, Orji played in three games, but saw his year cut short due to a season-ending injury. In those three games, he finished with 37 passing yards and a rushing touchdown, while starting in one of those contests.
Thursday, September 3 - Eastern Illinois @ Minnesota
Will this game be entertaining? Odds are, probably not. But Michigan does match up with Minnesota this season.
Not only do the two teams face off, but it will be Michigan’s first road game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 3 after four straight home games to start the year.
On paper, the Maize and Blue should be projected to handle the Golden Gophers, but this could be a sneaky trap game.
On top of the fact it is the first road game under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, it is also between Iowa and Penn State. Michigan can’t look past Minnesota and focus too much on Penn State, or it could be a trap game.
Friday, September 4 - UTEP @ #10 Oklahoma
Overall, this is the best slate of the three days, with other Big Ten schools like Michigan State and USC also playing.
But seeing how good Oklahoma is I believe is the most important thing on this day.
UofM will host the Sooners in week 2 (Sept. 12), after falling to OU on the road last season. It is going to be one of the toughest games of the year and the hardest non-conference game in 2026.
It could be a game that is a deciding factor if either team makes the College Football Playoff at the end of the season. So because of that, getting our first look at the Sooners before they come to Ann Arbor is must-see TV.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2