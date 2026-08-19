Former Wolverines: 2 Ex-Michigan QBs Win Starting Job, Another Suffers Loss

Since J.J. McCarthy departed from Michigan following the Wolverines' 2023 national title, the quarterback position has been in flux at Michigan. Entering his sophomore season, Bryce Underwood is expected to take a major leap and become that guy for Michigan, but we are taking a wait and see approach there.

Once Sherrone Moore took over as the head coach in 2024, the Wolverines have had several quarterbacks try and take hold of the position, but that first season was a disaster for Michigan and last season left a lot of meat on the bone — coaching being a big factor.

A few of those quarterbacks who were on both the 2024 and 2025 rosters are set to start in 2026 for a new team, while another lost his battle, and a couple more are in limbo. Here's where former Wolverines are at and what's happening with their new team.

Davis Warren wins QB1 job

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Davis Warren was a great feel-good story for Michigan fans, but he was part of the 2024 quarterback debacle that did the Wolverines little help on the field. He started the season as QB1 for Michigan that year, but he lost his job to Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle, before stepping back onto the field as the starter.

Warren threw for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his lone season of starting. He missed all of last season with an injury, and opted to transfer to Stanford for the 2026 season. Warren was named the starting quarterback for the Cardinals in Week 0 against Hawaii.

While things didn't go great for Warren during his time starting at Michigan, he did leave Ann Arbor 1-0 against rival Ohio State, helping the Wolverines take down the Buckeyes in Columbus in 2024.

Jake Garcia slated to start

Jake Garcia was added to Michigan's roster last season in hopes of competing for the backup job and giving Bryce Underwood some veteran guidance. The former highly-touted gunslinger appeared in one game for the Wolverines, but made minimal impact.

He transferred to Furman for the 2026 season and was named the opening day starter against Tennessee.

Garcia played for both Miami and East Carolina before suiting up under Sherrone Moore at Michigan.

Jadyn Davis suffers another QB battle loss

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a majority of his high school career, Jadyn Davis was a five-star player, but as time marched on, Davis fell down the rankings and ended up as a four-star. He was still considered a must-get prospect and he chose Michigan.

But Davis' throwing motion was the talk of his two-season stint in Ann Arbor and he couldn't beat the trio of quarterbacks who rotated in 2024. After last season, Davis opted to transfer to East Tennessee State University, but he isn't going to open the season as the starter.

Recently, ETSU named Louisville transfer Mason Mims the starter over both Davis and Cade McNamara's brother, Jake.

Alex Orji and Mikey Keene battling

Both Alex Orji and Mikey Keene are battling for the top job.

Orji transferred to UNLV last season, but an early injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. Anthony Colandrea earned the starting role there, and while he is gone, Auburn transfer Jackson Arnold is battling Orji.

Orji played three seasons at Michigan, starting three games in 2024 for the Wolverines. He was much more of a runner than a passer and struggled to move the chains when dropping back to pass.

As for Mikey Keene, he was also added to the Wolverines roster ahead of the 2025 season to give Bryce Underwood competition. But Keene was injured all of spring and struggled to get healthy. He is now at Arizona State, where he is battling Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley.

Jayden Denegal starting again

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Denegal is entering Year 2 as the starting quarterback for San Diego State. He began his career at Michigan, playing three seasons. But Denegal wasn't a factor in 2024, while on the roster, during the Wolverines' tough-luck season at quarterback.

He played well in 2025 at SDSU, starting in all 12 games. He threw for 1,807 yards and nine scores. He threw for a career-high 256 yards in a win over Colorado State last season.