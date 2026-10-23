Three storylines I’m Watching Most as Michigan Set to Host Defending National Champions

After securing its first Big Ten victory of the season last week against Penn State, Michigan football will be tested in a big way this upcoming weekend. The Wolverines will host defending national champion Indiana at The Big House at noon on Saturday (Oct. 24).

The Hoosiers enter the weekend after suffering their first loss of the season, a heartbreaker against Ohio State. IU scored as time expired, but WR Nick Marsh stepped out of bounds as he caught the ball and the touchdown did not stand.

Players react as Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) is ruled out of bounds on a fourth down play late in the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the stage set, here are three storylines I am watching most when the game kicks off this Saturday.

Tommy Carr

Probably the most obvious storyline of them all: how will true freshman Tommy Carr hold up in his first start at QB with the Wolverines?

Last week, Carr entered the game to start the second half and led Michigan to a 21-18 victory over the Nittany Lions. All 21 Michigan points came in that second half, as the Wolverines were scoreless when Bryce Underwood was in at QB.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) leads the team out of tunnel for first half against Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although it would be ideal to have your first start as a true freshman against a lesser opponent, head coach Kyle Whittingham had no choice but to make a switch. Underwood hasn’t gotten the job done and Carr provided a spark last week. Michigan fans should be excited to see what Carr has in him.

I would expect there to be some mistakes and growing pains in this game, but I also believe he will show a lot of promise for his future with Michigan.

Can the Defense Hold Strong

Michigan’s defense has been the strength this season. If the Wolverines want to win this game, they will need to lean on the defense to have an outstanding game.

If Carr plays well, it should help the defense stay off the field and not be put in bad field position.

Last week, safety Chris Bracy was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Nittany Lions. Bracy finished the game with eight total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.

Michigan safety Chris Bracy (7), left, celebrates an interception against Penn State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Which Running Back Steps Up

UofM’s rushing attack has been one of the biggest disappointments compared to expectations in the 2026 campaign.

This season, Jordan Marshall leads the squad with 293 rushing yards and four touchdowns. However, he has been underwhelming relative to what Michigan fans hoped he would be this season.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) hands the ball to running back Jordan Marshall (23) against Penn State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week, Savion paced the rushing attack with 78 yards on 11 carries, while Bryson Kuzdal broke off the best run of the day, a 43-yard touchdown.

The Wolverines need someone in the backfield to step up and take pressure off Carr in his first collegiate start.

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