Michigan got humiliated on live television in this year's edition of The Game. The final score ended up being 45 to 0, and it was never close. Ohio State marched right down the field on their opening possession and punched it in for a 7-0 lead.

On Michigan's opening possession, they were able to drive the ball down the field but had to settle for a field goal attempt after Bryce Underwood overthrew an open Mason Bonner in the end zone. They would go on to miss the chip shot field goal, and it ended up being their only productive drive of the day.

The game was pretty much over from that point on. Michigan's defense fell apart early, and Michigan's offense had no life once again. Now all Michigan fans will wait to see what happens with head coach Kyle Whittingham and the future of this program. Let's dive into the stock report from this game below.

Stock Down: Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood got the start in this one and he never looked comfortable. He was missing passes all day long, and was very hesitant to run the football as well. He finished with a 9/17 day through the air with just 86 yards passing. He also threw and INT and had 0 TDs.

It was a bad season all around for Bryce Underwood, who a lot of people still had hope for when this season began. You'd have to think these were the last snaps you'll see of Bryce Underwood in a Michigan uniform.

Stock Up: Chris Bracy

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. shoves Michigan Wolverines defensive back Chris Bracy | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Bracy had a great season for the Wolverines. He was the leading tackler for Michigan in this one again, totaling 11 tackles and 1 pass deflection. I sure hope he comes back to Michigan next year, but he'll have an NFL Draft decision to make after the way he finished this season. He's been Michigan's best player this year and I'm not sure it's that close.

Stock Down: The offensive line

The offensive line was poor all season for Michigan, and this game was the cherry on top. They only mustered 64 yards on the ground, and gave up three sacks as well.

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Quite frankly, this whole position group needs a reset for next year. Jake Guarnera was good at center, but almost nobody else played well on the offensive line for Michigan. This position group will and should look a lot different for the Wolverines next year.

Stock Up: Enow Etta

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson carries the ball defended by Michigan Wolverines defensive line Enow Etta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Enow Etta had a good day personally, as he made four tackles and batted down 2 passes at the line of scrimmage as well. He also drew a holding penalty, and he was tough for Ohio State to block all game long. He had a good season for Michigan and will likely head to the NFL following this game.

Stock Down: Zeke Berry

Zeke Berry drew way too many assignments against Jeremiah Smith in this game, and boy did Smith make Michigan pay. Jyaire Hill didn't do well either to be fair, but Zeke Berry in particular got picked on all day long, including the last TD of the game where Smith just mossed Zeke Berry.

Zeke Berry finished his Michigan career with a very up and down season, but he ended it on a very poor note in this rivalry matchup.

Stock Up: Savion Hiter

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Savion Hiter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There really aren't many other choices for the last stock up, but I was still impressed by Savion Hiter in this game. He's such a good running back, already looking like he's on the cusp of being a star for the Wolverines.

He only managed 52 yards on 20 carries in this game but he made the most out of what was blocked for him. I don't fault him at all for the lack of running game success because the offensive line gave him very few holes to run through in this game. By the end of the year he was Michigan's best offensive player, and he'll be a key piece to retain for Michigan as they head into next season.

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