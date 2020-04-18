Top 20 Athlete Will Latu Plans On Officially Visiting Michigan

WolverineDigest
After picking up a pledge from 2021 defensive end T.J. Guy heading into the weekend, Michigan continues to build one of the top-ranked classes in the country. Guy is a versatile kid that plays multiple positions for his Mansfield High School team, and that do-everything component is becoming a theme of U-M’s recruiting efforts lately.

Stationed on the West coast, Spanaway (Wash.) Bethel four-star athlete Will Latu is another prospect who fits that profile, and Michigan recently offered. Lining up at defensive end, linebacker, running back, deployed deep in the secondary or on special teams, Latu was instrumental in his teams run to the state semi-finals last season. Latu racked up 961 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns with four interceptions on defense to boot.

“If you put me at the defensive line, I have the speed to pass linemen,” Latu told Wolverine Digest. “On offense, just let me run the ball, and I’ll get past people with my speed and my strength.”

Michigan is the latest school to extend Latu an offer on account of his talent and athletic ability. According to 247Sports.com, Latu is listed as the No. 16 athlete in the country, and U-M has his direct attention at the moment.

“It was just crazy because I haven’t ever really had a big East coast school offer me,” Latu said. “So, to get [an offer] from Michigan is a blessing.”

Prior to landing his U-M offer, Latu released a top nine list of schools he would be focusing on moving forward. After the Wolverines offer, Michigan shot up into that list, and Latu expanded his focus to a top 10.

“I have been watching since Jim Harbaugh was coaching the Niners,” Latu said. “ I’m a Niner fan, so I’ve been following him around. I can see that it’s different from the West coast and how they run things.”

Latu’s top 10 also includes USC, Washington State, Washington, Oregon State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Tennessee, Colorado and Utah.

“I love my family to death, but to see which place is the best for me and my family that’s what I’ll choose,” Latu said. “Whether it’s Florida, Michigan, Texas, California or even staying at home, whichever one is the best fit for my family is what I’m going to choose”

With distance not checking in as a predominant factor, Latu expanded on what will help dictate his college decision—one he expects to make either on his birthday in October, on Christmas Day or at the Polynesian All-American Bowl game.

“I tell every coach to see if they can build me on and off the field football-wise and academic-wise,” Latu said. “That is really more important to me, then just the environment. I want to see if I feel safe or if this could be another home for me.”

Latu confirmed that he “definitely” plans to take an official visit to Michigan as one of his five choices, citing a difference in the environment in Ann Arbor as one factor that he would like to explore.

