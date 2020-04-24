Top 5 Tight End In 2022 Class Andre Dollar Talks Michigan Offer

With a keen eye towards the 2022 class, Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore has zeroed in on Mustang (Okla.) High four-star tight end Andre Dollar and offered the big time prospect on Wednesday.

Recently, Dollar has picked up offers from Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan in succession and is ranked as the No. 4 player at his position by 247Sports.com. When establishing contact with Moore, the big time tight end prospect made a case for why the Wolverines could be a good fit for his talent.

“I told him Michigan would be a great fit for me,” Dollar told Wolverine Digest. “I grew up watching college football, so I saw the success that they’ve had using the tight end. My mom is actually from Grand Rapids, Michigan. She is from there, and I would always like to go back. My uncle lives up there in Flint. It would be cool to be close to some family members, but it’s an awesome offer.”

Growing up, Dollar kept a close eye on Michigan’s football team, and his family has ties to the area, so Michigan has always been an attractive school for the 6-5.5, 230-pound recruit. Outside of his interest in the Wolverines, though, Dollar has stayed busy fielding interest from numerous coaches across the country.

“I’m mainly doing my recruiting over the phone, actually 100% over the phone,” Dollar said. “I’ve just been able to talk to coaches. I did a zoom meeting with Ohio State last week, so I’ve been able to do some FaceTime calls, but it’s all over the phone. I was about to go on a trip over spring break to a bunch of different places— Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota. I was going to do a loop for spring break, but due to quarantine I was not able to go on that.”

Without the opportunity to take that springtime trip, Dollar has been forced to readjust his visit schedule. The top 5 tight end is not sure where he will be stopping at post-quarantine, but he did provide a few possibilities and discussed his commitment timeline.

“I would like to go to some in the Midwest, some in the Big Ten,” Dollar said. “Ohio State is a big one. I would love to hit up Michigan to get both Michigan and Michigan State. It will be hard because we are projected for our team to play up until Thanksgiving, and by then I will be committed, so I won’t have too much time to go on visits. I’d like to get up to Michigan, Ohio State, maybe Penn State.”

Dollar clarified that he would like to make his commitment sometime in the next 10 to 12 months. With that timeline in mind, Dollar is not deterred by his future school’s proximity from home.

“Distance is not a factor at all,” Dollar said. “I grew up in Florida for most of my life, and I moved to Oklahoma last June. I took a trip to South Carolina, and I took a trip out to Oregon. My dad said I could go anywhere in between. The reality of it is I just want to go somewhere that will help me make it to the NFL. That has been my dream since I was five years old watching the Dallas Cowboys with my Dad on TV. I’ve always wanted to go to the NFL, and I just want to go to the school that will help me get there.”

When consider which school will help Dollar reach the NFL, the four-star product is going to heavily weigh coaching stability and the offensive scheme of his future team when making his decision. Dollar is planning to enroll early in December of his senior year, so the stability of a program is of the utmost importance.

As a big, athletic tight end that is often split out wide in his high school’s offense, Dollar has stayed busy in the workout department despite the quarantine. In fact, Dollar’s Dad is the strength and conditioning coordinator at his school in addition to the defensive coordinator, so he’s supplied a strenuous workout regimen in the meantime.

“We’ve found different ways to work out, whether it’s carrying cinder blocks or bags of dirt or rocks or pushing four-wheelers up hills and stuff like that,” Dollar said. “He has me pulling four-wheelers with tow ropes and carrying bags of dirt up the hill and doing sprints and everything.”

From a positional standpoint, Dollar is also focusing on improving his blocking and footwork during the offseason.

Michigan is in pursuit of another top-flight tight end in the 2022 class. Dollar is set to be an early enrollee and could be a huge get for U-M in the ’22 cycle. Do his family connections to Michigan help U-M’s pursuit of Dollar? How many TEs should Michigan take in 2022? Let us know!