Top Ten First Round Michigan Draft Picks In The Super Bowl Era

Michigan has produced at least one NFL Draft pick every season for the last 81 years, dating back to 1939 including many in the first round during the Super Bowl era. Here's a look at the top ten first rounders since 1966.

1. Charles Woodson

Woodson was drafted 4th overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders and played for almost 20 years in the league. He is a lock to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer next year and has even been described as the perfect candidate for the Hall. He's got a Super Bowl championship, dozens of awards and an NFL legacy that most can't touch. During his 18-year NFL career, Woodson made nine Pro Bowls, was a four-time first-team All-Pro and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2009. He was also the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1998. He led the NFL in interceptions twice and finished his career with 65 picks. After shutting down half the field for more than 15 years, Woodson was named a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. He's the most decorated professional Wolverine ever taken in the first round.

2. Steve Hutchinson

Hutchinson was drafted 17th overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The 6-5, 313-pounder carved out a 12-year NFL career and started all 169 games that he suited up for. He made the Pro Bowl seven times and was a five-time first-team All-Pro selection. Like Woodson, he was a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. Having hung it up in 2012, Hutchinson was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame just earlier this year.

3. Ty Law

Law was drafted 23rd overall in the 1995 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. During his time with the Pats, Law won three Super Bowls and was eventually inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. Throughout his 15-year NFL career, Law was a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro. He led the NFL in interceptions in 1998 and 2005 and finished his career with 53 total picks. Law is often referred to as one of the best cornerbacks in the history of the league and in 2019, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

4. Mike Kenn

Kenn, a 6-7, 275-pound offensive tackle, was drafted 13th overall in the 1978 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Kenn played in and started a whopping 251 games during his 17-year NFL career. The 251 games is a Falcons record for games played and games started. He was selected as a first-team All-NFL player in 1980, 1983 and 1991 and was invited to play in the Pro Bowl five consecutive years from 1980 to 1984. In November 2014, Kenn was named a semifinalist for the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

5. Thom Darden

Darden, a 6-2, 195-pound safety, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 18th overall pick of the 1972 NFL Draft. Darden was a Pro Bowler in 1978 and was a three-time All-Pro in 1976, 1978 and 1979. He led the league in picks during that 1978 season and is still the Cleveland Browns career interceptions leader with 45. Darden was recently ranked No. 47 on the Cleveland Browns top 100 players of all time.

6. John Anderson

Anderson, a 6-3, 226-pound linebacker, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 26th overall pick. He was selected as the Packers' most valuable defensive player three years in a row and finished as the team's all-time leader in tackles with 1,020. Anderson was named a second-team player on the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 1996.

7. Dave Brown

Brown, a 6-1, 190-pound cornerback, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 26th overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft. During his 15-year NFL Career, Brown won a Super Bowl and made the Pro Bowl once. He was a two-time second-team All-Pro and was inducted into the Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor in 1992 after spending 11 years with the franchise. Overall during his 15-year career, Brown played in 216 games, 203 of them as a starter. He registered 62 career interceptions, which ranks ninth in NFL history. He also registered 698 interception return yards and took five picks back for touchdowns.

8. Taylor Lewan

Lewan is the only current player on this list because he's off to such a great start. The 6-7, 309-pound offensive tackle was drafted by the Tennessee Titans just six years ago with the 11th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Lewan has only been in the league for six seasons but he's already made three Pro Bowls and is widely viewed as one of the top offensive tackles in the league. He has started 80 of his 85 career games and has one touchdown on one career catch.

9. Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the 26th overall pick of the 1987 NFL Draft. He ended up playing in the league for 15 years and was a Pro Bowler in 1995. He was also the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 1995 and was the AFC Offensive Player of the Year that season as well. He's been inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor and was dubbed "Captain Comeback" as a member of the San Diego Chargers.

10. Leon Hall

Hall carved out a 12-year NFL career after being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 18th overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2009 and was a member of the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team in 07. He finished his career with 27 picks and three defensive touchdowns.