Top Ten Wolverines In Pro Sports

Brandon Brown

Michigan Wolverines are scattered across the sports landscape and a few of them are among the best at their position in their respective leagues.

The list below is not a ranking of each player's career, but rather a breakdown of where each guy is coming off of his most recent season or within his current season. Tom Brady would run away with the No. 1 spot if we're looking at careers as a whole, but 2019 Tom Brady probably isn't pacing the group. Here's what we think...

The List

1. Taylor Lewan - OT - Tennessee Titans
2. Kyle Connor - LW - Winnipeg Jets
3. Frank Clark - DE - Kansas City Chiefs
4. Rich Hill - LHP - Minnesota Twins
5. Brandon Graham - DE - Philadelphia Eagles
6. Tom Brady - QB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Caris LeVert - SF - Brooklyn Nets
8. Max Pacioretty - LW - Vegas Golden Knights
9. Tim Hardaway Jr. - SG - Dallas Mavericks
10. Graham Glasgow - C/G - Denver Broncos

What do you think of the list? How would you rearrange it and would you put anyone different on it? Comment below!!!

by

MORandy