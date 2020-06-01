Tristan Bounds Picks Michigan

Michigan picked up its fourth offensive lineman pledge of the 2021 class when Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star Tristan Boundscommitted on Monday afternoon.

“I knew that it was coming down to it, but I was just happy to be done with it, happy with the choice that I made,” Bounds told Wolverine Digest. “I kind of knew that this choice was what I was going to do for a while, but you always want to keep an open mind, consider all your options. But I’m just super excited to be committed and are ready to go.”

Bounds penned a note on Twitter that thanked all the coaches who have recruited him while also announcing his commitment to the Wolverines.

“Lastly, I would like to thank all the coaches that recruited me, but with that all being said, I’m all in,” Bounds announces. “I will be committing to the University of Michigan. Go Blue!!”

Standing at 6-8 and 283 pounds, Bounds is a bookend left tackle for his high school program. Bounds has the most experience at this position, and he projects as a pure tackle at the college level as well. That is where Michigan has recruited him at.

With a history of playing basketball as well, Bounds has good footwork for a big man. His kick step is rather refined, but he breaks out a crisp poke step when necessary as well. Michigan has a need for this type of prospect moving forward.

But what really helped Michigan earn his pledge is the academic advantages offered by the school. During our early-April chat, Bounds stressed that he would not be committing to a school that is not complete with a strong scholastic environment. That much was made clear.

And with offers from schools such as UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame, Bounds had plenty of options to play football at schools with a balanced offering of academic and athletic prowess. However, Michigan stood out from the bunch in part due to the school’s well-connected alumni program. This was a big selling point in Bounds’ eyes.

According to 247Sports.com, Bounds is listed as the No. 39 offensive tackle in the country. He joins an already talented group of U-M offensive line commits in four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi, four-star offensive guard Greg Crippenand four-star center Raheem Anderson.

Michigan remains ranked at No. 5 in the 2021 class after Bounds’ pledge.

With Bounds in the fold, how do you feel about Michigan’s offensive haul in the 2021 class? Which offensive line commit are you the most excited about? Let us know!