Two Michigan Players are No Longer With the Program

Fall camp is just about to get underway, and the Michigan Wolverines have already lost two players they were hoping could be contributors in 2026

According to Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine, Michigan wide receiver CJ Charleston and safety Taylor Tatum are no longer with the program.

Sayfie reports that Charleston was looking for a seventh year of eligibility, and that was denied. He had one catch for 22 yards in 2024 at Michigan.

Tatum was one of Michigan’s key additions from the transfer portal, and was set to be a multi-sport athlete as he was a star on the baseball diamond as well as the gridiron.

Tatum was a running back at Oklahoma before transferring to Michigan. While the initial thought was that Tatum would form a potential three-headed monster in Michigan’s backfield with Savion Hiter and Jordan Marshall, Tatum moved to the defensive side of the ball.

Tatum was ranked as the 38th player in the 2024 cycle and was regarded as the top running back in the cycle. While Michigan didn't land Tatum then, the Wolverines did land Jordan Marshall in that same cycle. Not a bad consolation prize as Marshall is set to be Michigan’s top back in 2026, and has already flashed star potential in the maize and blue.

Tatum’s transition to defense looked like it was going well. He made a few plays in Michigan’s spring game, and certainly had the athleticism to translate to safety, but any hopes and dreams about him starring in a winged helmet are gone. He is going to focus on baseball.

What’s It Mean?

At receiver, there is not much to glean from Charleston’s exit from the program, he was an unknown at a position that is looking to re-establish itself around Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan in 2026.

Charleston would have had a chance to compete for a secondary receiver role, but that room is crowded without a lot of production.

The Tatum departure is interesting just because he had some multi-positional versatility.

Yes, the plan was for him to play safety at Michigan, but his experience at running back could have given them some secondary coverage in the event of attrition at running back. That is not unheard of at Michigan as Kalel Mullings did the same thing in 2022.

As far as his primary focus goes, defensive back is a position that has had Kyle Whittingham worried during the offseason program.

The starting lineup looks solid with Rod Moore set to return as a safety next to Memphis transfer Chris Bracy. Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden make for an interesting trio at cornerback, but there is not a lot of experience beyond the starting lineup.

That gave Tatum some potential runway to find his way onto the field, and he had the athleticism to make the transition to defense.

Instead, Michigan is back to the drawing board as they round out the back end of their depth chart.

Name, Image, and Likeness is a major part of college football, whether you like it or not. And with a solid fall camp and a good season, these six #Michigan football players will command a lot more NIL money moving forward.



STORY: https://t.co/NH5WtmhIum pic.twitter.com/wM95d9o7i8 — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 4, 2026