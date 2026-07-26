Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 3 Jordan Marshall Powers the Wolverines' Ground Game

Now inside the top five of the Michigan on SI staff ranking of the top 25 most impactful players for the Michigan Wolverines football squad in 2026, No. 3 is the Wolverines' top running back, Jordan Marshall.

So far, we have released No. 4-25, with 10 of those coming on the offensive side of the ball. Included in that group was fellow running back, five-star freshman Savion Hiter, who was slotted at No. 17.

Team Blue running back Savion Hiter (5) runs against Team Maize during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marshall will hope to ride the momentum he built last season, when he finished the season as the top RB on the squad, when Justice Haynes went down with an injury.

Marshall 2025 Recap

At the end of the 2025 campaign, Marshall showed what he was capable of as a lead back.

He went on a stretch of four straight games with over 100 yards on the ground, accumulating seven touchdowns during that span to lead the Maize and Blue offense. To conclude his sophomore campaign, Marshall finished with 932 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns, while garnering All-Big Ten honors (second and third team).

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The end of his sophomore season was cut short, as he was dealing with a shoulder injury to conclude the 2025 season, sitting out the bowl game against Texas and only playing limited snaps against Ohio State.

Why He Is Important to the Wolverines

Michigan football is known for winning games on the ground and in the trenches. There has been a long list of legendary running backs to go through Ann Arbor and Marshall is bound to be one of them.

With Haynes transferring away from the program, Marshall is the clear-cut top running back in the offense.

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech's running back Justice Haynes speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the skill position players, Marshall is the most proven and will be relied upon to help the Wolverines win games.

Kyle Whittingham spoke with Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press regarding Marshall, giving high praise to the junior star RB.

"A leader in every respect," Whittingham told Garcia. "The supreme function of a leader is to set the bar and then demand everyone live up to that. That's him, that's Jordan to a T… On top of that, he's a really good football player."

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 Outlook for Marshall

The sky is the limit for Marshall. As long as he stays healthy, he will surpass his yardage total from a season ago and cross the 1,000-yard mark.

When it comes to end-of-the-season accolades, don't be surprised if he is in the conversation for All-American status.

If the Maize and Blue have a good year, there is a good chance it’ll be in large part due to the success Marshall will have in the running attack.

See our full top 25 players: