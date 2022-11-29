Skip to main content

Two More Wolverines Named Best In Big Ten Conference

The awards are rolling in the the Michigan Wolverines after completing a perfect 12-0 regular season.

Make that two more awards for the Michigan Wolverines! On Tuesday, the Big Ten conference awarded Jake Moody with the Big Ten Kicker of the Year award, and Mike Morris earned the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award.

Moody has now won the award in back-to-back seasons, while Morris became the sixth Wolverine to be named Defensive Lineman of the Year.

