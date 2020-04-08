Tyrell Henry First In-State 2022 Wide Receiver To Receive Michigan Offer

On early Tuesday morning, Roseville (Mich.) High sophomore athlete Tyrell Henry thought he was the victim of a late April Fool’s Day joke when he learned that Michigan had offered him a scholarship offer, his first of the recruiting process.

“I was in like a shock,” Henry told Wolverine Digest. “I was just jumping up and down. I was happy. It was exciting.”

Henry’s coach Vernard Snowden confirmed that U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis extended an offer to the high-ceiling 2022 prospect, making him only the 12 sophomore wide receiver to hold a Michigan offer.

“I feel like they’re doing a lot of good things,” Henry said. “They’re trying to build their team up great. In the future, they’re going to have a great team and keep building and building.”

Growing up in a family that favored the Wolverines, Henry mentioned that Ann Arbor “might be the first stop” he makes on visits after the coronavirus situation fades away.

Adding to that news, Henry picked up an offer from Central Michigan on Wednesday, and the dynamic in-state recruit is looking to visit that campus in addition to Michigan, Toledo, Akron and Pittsburgh.

With two offers under his belt now, Henry spoke about his reaction to landing an offer from CMU so shortly after U-M got the ball rolling.

“It was exciting,” Henry said. “It was real excited. My coach said Central Michigan was about to offer, and it is a surreal feeling because these are my first two offers. They’re not small offers either, so it’s a good feeling.”

Since Michigan and Central Michigan led the way, Henry is expected to pile up more offers after a productive sophomore campaign for the versatile player. Not only does Henry excel at wide receiver and safety, the 6-2, 165-pounder also spent time at quarterback, kicker and punter for Roseville in 2019. And to top it off, Henry is a three-sport athlete for Bears as well, usually running track in the Spring.

“Tyrell is an elusive, shifty, big play maker at wide receiver and safety,” Snowden said. “His strengths are definitely his athleticism and his ball skills on offense and defense.”

Henry said that U-M likes him on offense at the moment, but he expects the Wolverines to also be impressed by his work at safety in the time to come. Last year, Henry rattled off 50 receptions for 600 yards and nine touchdowns at receiver to complement six interceptions in the secondary.

Once at college, Henry plans to major in a field that will allow him to pursue Psychiatry later in life. But in the meantime, the recent U-M offer recipient is woring on adding size and strength during the quarantine.

Currently, Henry is the only in-state receiver to hold an offer from the Wolverines.

As the first Michigan-based 2022 receiver to land an offer, Henry looks to be a coveted target for the Wolverines. Where do you think he projects best at the college level? Could he be the next two-way player at Michigan? Let us know!