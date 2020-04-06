U-M Issues Offer To Quickly Rising 2022 Running Back Quinshon Judkins

As of last week, 2022 Pike Road (Ala.) High running back Quinshon Judkins is blowing up on the recruiting trail, and Michigan is one of the latest schools to enter the mix, extending an offer to the quickly rising prospect on Thursday.

“It’s very exciting,” Judkins told Wolverine Digest. “I was so happy when I got it. It’s just great.”

But Judkins’ good fortune did not stop once he found out about his U-M offer. Rather, Judkins picked up not one, not two, not three but four more offers within a 24-hour timespan. Including Michigan, Judkins also reports scholarship offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia Tech.

“Things are going great really lately,” Judkins said. “The Michigan offer, I was surprised because it was just a typical day in quarantine. Jay Harbaugh followed me on Twitter, and then a couple days later my coach ended up hitting me up about it, so I talked to him, and it was just very exciting getting the offer.”

Located in the heart of Alabama, Judkins has been keeping tabs on Michigan football for quite some time now.

“I watch Michigan like every Saturday,” Judkins said. “I watch a lot of college football games, so I’m pretty familiar with how they play their game of football.”

With a strong sense of familiarity for the Wolverines program, Judkins discussed what stands out to him regarding Michigan.

“That’s a great school, a great program,” Judkins said. “They have great coaches, and it’s a great school. So, that was very exciting.”

At this moment, Judkins’ options seem to be growing by the day, so it is too early to say where the talented 2022 prospect will visit after the coronavirus situation ceases.

“All my options are all open, so I’m just grateful and happy with any offer I get right now,” Judkins said.

However, Judkins did confirm that he would like to take a trip to Michigan, and he might have some notable company in tow for the trip.

Michigan offered sophomore running back prospect Damari Alston on the same day, and the two recruits have been discussing which schools they like in recent days. Since both hold U-M offers, Judkins

“We are going to most definitely get together and do that,” Judkins said.

Last year, Judkins posted a dominant sophomore campaign that saw Pike Road High progress to a 10-0 record en route to winning a regional title. Along the way, Judkins cruised to a whopping 31 touchdowns, and he is looking to improve on that number this fall.

“I would describe my game as electric and exciting,” Judkins said. “I am the type of player that will be exciting, and I’m special, so you will see that in me.”

Click here for a link to Judkins’ sophomore highlight tape.

