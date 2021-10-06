David Ojabo Is A Rising Star, Urban Meyer Is A Slime Ball, Revisiting The Wisconsin Game

David Ojabo is quickly becoming a star of Michigan's new and improved defense. Plus, Urban Meyer is still a bad dude.

Junior defensive end/linebacker David Ojabo has always had a ton of talent. Now, he's starting to combine that with hand placement, technique, reading offensive linemen, knowledge and scheme. As a result, he has 3.5 sacks on the season and looks like a future NFL player. He stopped by to talk about his background, development, Michigan's defense, COVID and more.

We also get into the life and times of one Urban Meyer and break down our own shortcomings when it comes to last week's predictions for the Wisconsin game. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.