Video: Devin Gardner Discusses Michigan's 2020 Quarterback Battle

Jim Harbaugh was loyal to Shea Patterson, at times to a fault. Patterson won't be around next fall, however, so a new quarterback is going to take over the offense. Is that going to be redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey or redshirt sophomore Joe Milton?

Right now it seems like the floor is higher with McCaffrey, while the ceiling is higher with Milton. That makes for an interesting battle and is probably the most intriguing storyline heading into Michigan's 2020 season. Former Wolverine quarterback Devin Gardner stopped by Inside the Huddle to discuss the quarterback battle that is brewing.

