WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Devin Gardner Discusses Michigan's 2020 Quarterback Battle

Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh was loyal to Shea Patterson, at times to a fault. Patterson won't be around next fall, however, so a new quarterback is going to take over the offense. Is that going to be redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey or redshirt sophomore Joe Milton?

Right now it seems like the floor is higher with McCaffrey, while the ceiling is higher with Milton. That makes for an interesting battle and is probably the most intriguing storyline heading into Michigan's 2020 season. Former Wolverine quarterback Devin Gardner stopped by Inside the Huddle to discuss the quarterback battle that is brewing.

Who do you think wins the battle? Why? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barton Simmons On Harbaugh, Michigan Football

The national college football analyst for CBS Sports, and national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, provided his assessment of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program on his podcast recently.

Steve Deace

by

Markcmu

Five Takeaways: Michigan Scores Win At Nebraska

Michigan picks up an 11-point win over a bad Nebraska team.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The Zavier Simpson Suspension

Zavier Simpson will miss tomorrow's game at Nebraska giving David DeJulius a chance to shine.

Brandon Brown

by

P3laughl

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan At Nebraska

Michigan is a six-point favorite for tonight's game against Nebraska but a lot of people are definitely worried about the Wolverines.

Brandon Brown

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan is favored over the Huskers but it's going to be tough in Lincoln.

Jake Sage

Video: Devin Gardner Discusses Kobe Bryant's Legacy, Effect On His Post-Football Life

With his playing days behind him, Devin Gardner has found a lane for himself and Kobe Bryant's influence has been a part of it.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/27/20

Yesterday's "QB Chatter" column, courtesy of Michael Spath's sources, didn't read like "may the best man win" the quarterback competition.

Steve Deace

by

Awolverine

When A Player Violates Team Rules, The Public Is Owed ...

In light of Zavier Simpson's suspension for Tuesday's game, an acknowledgement of when and if a team can keep the violation in-house.

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Video: Eli Brooks On David DeJulius As The Point Guard, Tonight's Sense Of Urgency, More

Eli Brooks is going to need to step up in a big way with Isaiah Livers and Zavier Simpson out tonight.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/28/20

On the stunning suspension that put a season already in peril, further on the brink of disaster.

Steve Deace